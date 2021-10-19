On Oct. 12 people lined up outside of The Bee Hive Tattoo Parlor in Fergus Falls early in the morning, five hours before they opened their doors.
“They set up little blankets and they camped out there since 5 o’clock,” exclaimed Sam Norman, owner and tattoo artist at Bee Hive.
With their appointment schedule usually booked months out, Norman thought it would be wonderful to have a “walk-in” day where profits made from the walk-in appointments would be donated to a local organization.
Norman ended up with a trunk full of donations and over $1,000 in monetary funds to give to Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
“We all love animals,” laughed Norman. A lover of animals himself, Norman has two dogs, a cat and is planning on getting a third dog.
“It seemed fitting to give them money if we were going to give anyone money,” he explained, describing why he chose to fundraise for the Humane Society.
Tuesday morning, employees at Bee Hive met with Emily Suchy, assistant manager for the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, to pass on the donations. Suchy expressed her thanks for all of the donated items and for the monetary funds.
“We always can use donations,” she shared, “whether it’s monetary or items.”
More information about The BeeHive Tattoo Parlor can be found on their Facebook page @TheBeeHiveTattooParlor and more information about the Humane Society of Otter Tail County can be found at humanesocietyotc.org.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone