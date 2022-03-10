The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBBMND) is alerting consumers to be wary when it comes to scams during tax season. They say consumers need to remain vigilant as more and more sophisticated scams are being reported.
BBBMND says the main theme is scammers posing as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) trying to trick people into either paying up or sharing personal information.
The most common ones reported so far are the IRS or Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) impersonation scams.
In a release, BBBMND say these scams most often start with a phone call and take two basic forms.
In the first version, the “IRS agent” says you owe back taxes and pressures you into paying by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. If you don’t comply, the scammer threatens you with arrest and fines.
In the other version, scammers claim they are issuing tax refunds and ask you for personal information so they can send your refund. This information can later be used for identity theft. Scammers also use this approach to target college students by claiming a “federal student tax” has not been paid.
According to the BBBMND, these imposters often go to great lengths to appear real. The scammer may give a fake badge number and name. Caller ID may look like the call is coming from Washington, D.C. Con artists sometimes follow up scam calls with an email, which uses the IRS logo, colors and official-sounding language. In many instances, these scams start with a serious and official sounding “robocall” recording.
The biggest key point or takeaway about this scam is how you are pressured to act as quickly as possible. Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have time to think.
Typically, the IRS will give you the chance to ask questions or appeal what you owe, as well, they will always start out by contacting you by mail on a first contact. The scammer will always insist that payment must be made by wire transfer, prepaid debit card or other non-traditional payment methods.
The reasoning scammers prefer this method is because these methods are mostly untraceable and non-reversible once the transaction occurs.
The BBBMND says another tax scam to look out for is tax identity theft.
A scammer will use a social security number to file a tax return in your name and collect a refund. This is very similar to the unemployment benefits scam that was circulating for a while.
The BBBMND also warns that it can also be someone using your information to get a job. Consumers don’t usually realize they have been victims of tax identity theft until they get a written notice from the IRS that more than one tax return was filed, or they were paid by an employer they don’t know.
Another category scammers utilize are email phishing scams. The emails appear to be from the IRS and include a link to a bogus website intended to mirror the official IRS website. These emails direct consumers to update their information immediately or face penalties. They will often link to similar looking sites where they get people to click on a link within the body of the email.
The BBBMND suggests that the best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file taxes as early as possible.
Other recommended suggestions include recording the Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) from the IRS before filing a return.
It is emphasized that the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text message or social media to request personal or financial information.
The BBBMND says those who become the victim of tax identity theft, can contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490 and should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP. The FTC also offers a personalized identity theft recovery plan at identitytheft.gov.