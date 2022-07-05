Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce the relocation and expansion of TC Chocolate, a local bean-to-bar chocolate manufacturer, to 504 South Concord Street in Fergus Falls. The chocolatiers expanded into a 7,000 sf manufacturing facility to accommodate customized equipment to ramp up production for their premier chocolate bars and to launch a new product line to address the natural health and well being market using chocolate as the carrier of functional supplements. The expansion resulted in the retention of 6 full-time jobs, 15 part-time jobs and several new positions, including new CEO, Kate LaBrosse. Kate is an industry executive steeped in brand development and distribution in the food industry.
What began as a unique bean-to-bar chocolate making business in 2013 for the husband and wife team of Josh and Kristin Mohagen, quickly turned into a full-time, award-winning food production business with distribution around the U.S. With a range of 17 unique chocolate bars including classics like Sea Salt Dark Chocolate to specialty flavors such as Cardamom Krumkake Milk Chocolate (a nod to their Scandinavian roots), TC Chocolate offers something for every flavor profile.
“We are growing our business with the help of an incredible team of community and business leaders,” said Josh Mohagen. “We’ve leaned on strategic guidance from North Point Professionals and our Advisory Board. Our local banker, accounting firm and GFF have been great partners as well. Our company is the story of vision and teamwork. Our facility expansion, hiring Kate LaBrosse, and investments in our product launch are the next chapters of that exciting story!”
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman stated, “Food production is an industry backbone of Minnesota’s economy so any time we are able to attract or support it in our area, we advance business diversification, job retention, and creation,” she continued, “TC Chocolate brings a unique industry to our community and offers high-quality chocolate to customers around the globe.”
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @tcchocolate and purchase their products locally.
