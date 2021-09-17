A major technical upgrade for the Bigwood Event Center was approved at Wednesday’s Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said the current equipment is decades old and is the original existing equipment from when the center was originally built 21 years ago and way beyond its useful life.The plan currently in place is to reopen the Bigwood Event Center on January 1, 2022. With the center currently closed, he said it's the perfect time to do the upgrade.
The upgrade does come with a hefty price tag, though. If all the proposed work is done, which would give the Bigwood state-of-the-art capabilities to host meetings and conferences, the estimated cost would be $327,606.40.
Bremseth said the most appealing part about doing the upgrade is the ability to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were passed in the last round of COVID-19 relief funds to fund the project, as the closure of the facility is directly related to COVID. The companies involved in the upgrade include St. Paul-based Tierney and LHR Hospitality Management.
“We have been working closely with LHR and Tierney to identify the appropriate technology for these spaces. Screens, cameras, microphones, all with remote capabilities — the whole works. It’s really a state of the art system,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth told council members that a vote was requested at Wednesday’s meeting because of a 12-week wait time for the various equipment that needed to be ordered.
Other agenda items examined included the 2022 preliminary budget and levy, which was added to Monday’s regular council session, as well as a new across-the-board fee schedule that will be voted on.
A facade loan request for JK Sports will be decided and council members will vote on a petition vacation for Campus View Estates, as well as public hearing for the vacation request that would tentatively be scheduled for October 18.
A grant request submission to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a replacement airport fuel system will also be discussed at Monday’s meeting.
