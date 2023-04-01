Kim Walvatne, a teacher at Adams Elementary, was granted new technology to help her students learn. The 544 Foundation provided the funds to obtain the technology needed. As a result, the students benefited.
In 2017, the Fergus Falls Education Foundation charitably gave dash robots to the Adams Elementary for the purpose of the students learning how to code. First and second graders start on code.org first to learn code and then they can mobilize the dash robots through obstacles. To make it fun, Walvatne states the students “decorate the robots to look like balloons.” The Kindergartners utilize what are called beebots, which are “robots that don’t need a device to code.” Instead of coding, students press certain buttons on robots to make them go in different directions. Walvatne explains, “It’s a big step to go from those simple beebots to the dash robots, which use block code.” The Blockly app which is paired with the current robots requires the students to be fairly skilled at reading. This makes it difficult for students who may not have the reading skill set in order to accomplish the coding tasks.
The Foundation awarded Walvatne sphero indi car robots to replace the dash robots. She describes, “These cars will be perfect for the first graders, because they can be coded offline by using colored rubber mats that the robot scans to move in different directions, or they can use a device like an iPAD or our Kindle Fires to code with blocks on an app.” This eliminate the difficulties for students who have trouble reading. The students begin their learning by understanding what each colored mat does. For instance, green makes the car go, red makes it stop and pink makes it turn 90 degrees. The children are now working with challenge cards. This is a maze that students have to work through, but there are missing cards so as to develop critical thinking.
Walvatne also shares the cars with other teachers who use them with their students. Ashley Reinertson is one of the teachers that shares the cars with Walvatne. Reinertson states, “My students have had so much fun using these cars and working together to brainstorm new ways to form tracks for the cars.” By sharing the technology, many students gain the opportunity to use the robots. Douglas, one of Walvatne’s students, comments, “It is fun to see the cars move around. The purple colored pad makes them do a 360. I also like the noises they make. The noises count down like 3 2 1 go.” In addition, Vivian, another of Walvatne’s students, exclaims, “Sometimes when I try to make a track perfectly, it makes a crazy track instead. I can see where to fix it and try it again. You can make all kinds of fun tracks with these cars!” As can be seen from this comment, it teaches the children to use critical thinking and develop perseverance in order to actually make the indi cars move properly through the maze.
This technology helps the children learn practical skills from an early age. Not only does it teach them hard skills like coding, but also soft skills like teamwork and camaraderie. When the maze does not work, the child has to figure out how to fix it. Sometimes things do not go as planned, therefore the student learns how to obtain a suitable solution. Walvatne and Reinertson express their gratitude for this new tool that makes teaching the students even more enjoyable.