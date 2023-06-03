Once considered an option reserved for those who were home-bound or simply unable to get to a brick and mortar doctor’s office or medical clinic, telehealth or remote appointments since shortly after the pandemic started have almost become the norm now for a lot of people who rely on those services for their everyday health needs.
Telehealth's evolution from pre-COVID, to COVID, to now is very prevalent. Along with the basic practice of telehealth where a patient meets with their physician, another component is the prescribing of medication. This was recently extended.
On Mar. 1, recorded in the Federal Register, “The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA),along with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), issued a temporary rule to extend certain exceptions granted to existing DEA regulations in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic, in order to avoid lapses in care for patients. Ultimately, there will be a final set of regulations permitting the practice of telemedicine under circumstances that are consistent with public health, safety and effective controls against diversion.”
Lake Region Healthcare, based in Fergus Falls with locations in Elbow Lake, Ashby, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Morris, Evansville, Hoffman and Herman, has a fully functional telehealth system in place.
The question of flexibility is a valid one in terms of the efficacy of telehealth and whether responsible and ethical medicine takes place.
Director of Clinics and Ambulatory Care, Sarah Fulton, MSN/MBA, RN in collaboration with Dr. Mark Vukonich and Dr. Tyler Lacey said their policies are constantly under review, but they continue to work with existing patients.
“At this time the flexibility regarding prescription of controlled medications that were in place during the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) will remain in place through Nov. 11 of this year. For patients that have practitioner-patient telemedicine relationships, all telemedicine flexibility will be continued through Nov. 11, 2024. This extension provides us time to ensure we serve patients in which we have relationships and develop plans for future care,” said Fulton.
Fulton acknowledged that their approach is one of adapting to the situation in real-time.
“Lake Region Healthcare recognizes the importance of telemedicine and serving our patients who have and will continue to utilize this service. As the regulations continue to evolve, LRH will continue to follow and adjust with them. LRH believes excellence in medicine is based on a foundation of evidence-based care, grounded in science, with close attention to quality and safety,” added Fulton.
The temporary rule took effect on May 11 and extends the full set of telemedicine flexibilities adopted during the COVID-19 PHE for six months—through Nov. 11.
The DEA further states in a release dated on May 9, “For any practitioner-patient telemedicine relationships that have been or will be established up to Nov. 11, the full set of telemedicine flexibilities regarding prescription of controlled medications established during the COVID-19 PHE will be extended for one-year."
“The DEA received a record 38,000 comments on its proposed telemedicine rules. We take those comments seriously and are considering them carefully,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “We recognize the importance of telemedicine in providing Americans with access to needed medications, and we have decided to extend the current flexibilities for six months while we work to find a way forward to give Americans that access with appropriate safeguards.”
For more information about the extension visit: samhsa.gov/newsroom/press-announcements/20230509/dea-extend-covid19-telemedicine-flexibilities-prescribing-controlled-medications.