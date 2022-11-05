Daylight saving time is set to take place this Sunday (Nov. 6) at 2 a.m., as clocks will be turned backward one hour to 1 a.m. local standard time.
Also called “fall back” and “winter time,” the twice yearly clock changing ritual may be a thing of the past if the Sunshine Protection Act gets a thumbs up from the House and a presidential signature.
The proposed bill makes daylight saving time the new permanent standard time and if approved with be effective Nov. 5, 2023.
The big changes would be getting an hour less daylight in the morning in exchange for an hour more of sunlight in the evening from early November until early March.
The two states exempt from daylight saving time, Hawaii and Arizona, may choose the standard time for those areas if the bill ends up being signed into law.
Daylight Saving Time was developed as a system for uniformly advancing clocks so as to extend daylight hours during conventional waking time in the summer months. In countries in the Northern Hemisphere clocks are usually set ahead one hour in late March or in April and are set back one hour in late September or in October.
The practice was first suggested in 1784 essay penned by Benjamin Franklin and in 1907 an Englishman by the name of William Willett campaigned for setting the clock ahead by 80 minutes in four moves of 20 minutes each during April and the reverse in September. In 1909 the British House of Commons rejected a bill to advance the clock by one hour in the spring and return to Greenwich Mean Time in the autumn.
Several countries, including Australia, Great Britain, Germany and the United States adopted summer daylight saving time during World War I to conserve fuel by reducing the need for artificial light. During World War II clocks were kept continuously advanced by an hour in United States from Feb. 1942 to Sept. 1945 and England used “double summer time” during part of the year, advancing clocks two hours from standard time during the summer and one hour during the winter months.
In the U.S., DST formerly began on the last Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October. In 1986 Congress passed a law that, beginning the following year, moved up the start of DST to the first Sunday in April but kept its end date the same. In 2007 DST changed again in the country as the start date was moved to the second Sunday in March and the end date to the first Sunday in November. In most of the countries of western Europe, DST starts on the last Sunday in March and ends on the last Sunday in October.