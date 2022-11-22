Emotions ran high on Nov. 21, at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center in Fergus Falls, where a special hearing was held by the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners to get public input on a proposed moratorium that would prevent the sale of hemp-derived THC products in the county for up to 12 months, if passed.
A large crowd gathered in the Otter Tail Lake room, including law enforcement, those who have become retailers, public health officials and those who are both for and against the proposed moratorium.
Prior to the public side of the meeting, Otter Tail County Public Health Director Jodi Lien read the content of the proposed moratorium to the assembled, as well as stating that the county’s children would be negatively affected by the effects of the edible THC products.
Participants, virtual and otherwise, were given a strict three-minute time limit. One of the early and the most notable speakers being Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth, announcing that the city does not wish to be part of the moratorium.
Bremseth, in addressing the board, stated that while the city would not take a position itself, they would request to be opted out.
“The city of Fergus Falls currently has two businesses operating that would be impacted by the moratorium, should it be approved. Our goal is to ensure these businesses continue to operate," stated Bremseth, explaining that the City of Fergus Falls is fully equipped to regulate cannabis sales and appreciate the ability to do so. He continued: "If the board intends to approve this moratorium, the city of Fergus Falls encourages you to keep the language allowing the city to opt out so we can assure our businesses can continue to operate."
Prior to Bremseth's account, two representatives from Smart Approaches to Marijuana Minnesota addressed the board stating they were in agreement with the moratorium.
In a very odd and questionable statement, Ken Winters with the Smart Approaches to Marijuana Minnesota organization stated to the board that alcohol did not have an impact on teenagers.
”THC is damaging to adolescent brain development. That’s unlike alcohol and nicotine. Those drugs do not have damaging alterations to teen development, but there’s substantial evidence that THC has a significant impact,” stated Winters.
Contrary to Winter’s opinion, and voluminous research, the Centers for Disease Control states, “Alcohol use by teenagers can cause memory problems, misuse of other substances and changes in brain development that may have life-long effects and increased risk of alcohol poisoning."
In general, the CDC states that the risk of youth experiencing these problems is greater for those who binge drink than for those who do not binge drink. Also, early initiation of drinking is associated with development of an alcohol use disorder later in life.
One local resident, Jennifer Halberg, stated she was a professional in the social services industry: “I understand the concern about regulations and compliance … I have seen the impact that THC and cannabis medicine has had with people who are withdrawing,” said Halberg.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons also addressed the board, stating that more studying needs to be done, though there might be benefits to the edible THC, there are also downsides from a law enforcement perspective.
Following the public comments, Commissioner Wayne Johnson stated that additional written comments would be accepted until Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. When asked, Johnson also implied that he was uncertain when or if the item would be voted on, as it is not presently on any upcoming meeting agenda.
