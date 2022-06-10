No other issue in our country has been as divisive or as polarizing as the abortion issue.
The latest and most recent development involved the U.S. Supreme Court in a leaked initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would essentially strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in all 50 states. (The state of Alabama made it illegal there in 2019.)
Locally, a candidate for the State Senate in District 9, and current state representative has stepped into the fray by acknowledging an endorsement from a pro-life organization in the state.
In a recent press release from Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), he states that the Political Action Committee (PAC) for Minnesota’s largest pro-life organization, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), has endorsed him in his run for the State Senate.
Rasmusson further states that the endorsement is a result of his “100% pro-life voting record and his proven commitment to the pro-life cause.”
What does it mean to be pro-life? In the simplest of terms, someone who considers themselves pro-life is essentially opposed to abortion, while pro-choice would be defined as those favoring abortion.
There are currently four different types of legal abortion procedures.
The first is referred to as a medication abortion with a drug called Mifepristone, also known as RU-486. This type of abortion is a three step process. RU-486 causes the death of the embryo or fetus. Shortly after, another drug is administered called Misoprostol that then expels the embryo or fetus from the body. The third part of this procedure is a follow-up visit with a physician that ensures that all the contents of the uterus have been expelled. In the event that it was not, a surgical abortion may be required. This procedure is typically performed in the first trimester.
The second is vacuum aspiration, a surgical abortion that involves using gentle suction to end a pregnancy. Either a manual or mechanical suction device is utilized to empty the uterus. This procedure is also typically performed in the first trimester.
The third is called dilation and evacuation and is also a surgical abortion that is most often performed during the second trimester of a pregnancy. Dilators are utilized to open the cervix and pregnancy tissue is removed with forceps. Suction is then used to remove any remaining tissue.
The fourth, referred to as labor induction, involves using medications to start labor, which causes the uterus to empty in between 12 to 24 hours. This procedure is sometimes performed in the second or third trimester with a fetus that has severe medical problems or abnormalities. This procedure is very rare and is usually only done if a woman’s life is in danger due to pregnancy complications.
There are currently no medical facilities or clinics in Otter Tail County that offer any type of elective abortion services.
Sanford Health media relations spokesperson, Nathan Aamodt, said their facilities do not perform abortion services and if those are needed they are referred out.
Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls also does not perform any abortion services.
The closest medical facility that offers any type of abortion services is the Red River Women’s Clinic in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Tammi Kromenaker, owner and director of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo states they offer abortions as early as about 5-6 weeks from a woman’s last menstrual period to about 16 weeks. Medication abortion and in-clinic suction abortion procedures are offered. They serve patients from North Dakota, parts of South Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota.
“We routinely see people from Fergus Falls, down to Alexandria. We serve that whole northwestern corridor because for a lot of those patients it’s a lot easier to get to our clinic. Also because they may be intimidated going to the metro area. In fact, yesterday at our clinic we had two patients from the metro area because there is currently a wait (to see providers) in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to get services. One patient said ‘I want to do this as early as possible and I don’t want to wait three weeks,’ so she drove from the western suburbs of the metro area up to Fargo to receive services here,” said Kromenaker.
Erin Tysver, executive director with Health Resources Center in Fergus Falls said they offer a few alternatives to abortions for women.
“The three options are abortion, parenting and adoption. We kind of walk along the journey with women. They have to ultimately make that decision for themselves or their families. As far as abortion goes, we don’t provide or do referrals for abortions. We do go over options for women if they are pregnant,” said Tysver.
Health Resources Center is a non-profit organization which offers services that include one-on-one mentorship and resources in the areas of pregnancy and parenting, as well as life coaching and sexual health. Services that they offer include pregnancy testing, first trimester ultrasounds, prenatal vitamins and lactation counseling. They also offer parenting classes as well as adoption counseling.
“We try to help them thrive at being a mother and thrive in their parenting. We are there to support them in whatever decision they make,” said Tysver.
Mayo Clinic has a website that provides more detailed information on the various procedures and alternative options to an abortion available online at: mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/medical-abortion/about/pac-20394687