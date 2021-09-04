Artist Marlys Mandaville recently completed a Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts. Launched in 2015, the Hinge Arts Residency provides the opportunity for artists to come to Fergus Falls and take a deep dive into their craft and the community. After a year of pandemic-related challenges, including many virtual and rescheduled residencies, the 2021-22 schedule is in full swing, Mandaville being the most recent resident artist.
Mandaville spent three weeks in August working on their craft, including painting, sculpture, sound and video. In a recent interview, Mandaville described their work as “at the intersection of painting and video.” When talking with Molly Johnston, rural program manager at Springboard for the Arts, she explained how one of the unique aspects of Mandaville’s work was that their pieces continue to grow and morph.
“You kind of think of a painting as being done and then you hang it on the wall,” she said, “whereas a lot of their work grows and is sort of alive.”
While in Fergus Falls, Mandaville related their work to the ongoing drought in Minnesota. After a surprising number of conversations with residents about the drought and its impact on local rivers and water supply, Mandaville created an interactive painting related to the issue.
“My work really is always a reaction to the current place/time/environment/community I’m in,” they said, “I’m only here briefly as a resident artist and it’s important to me that the Fergus Falls community can really benefit from the work that I put out there, and make it their own.”
Mandaville expressed how important the time and space offered through this residency were for them. Discussing some of the goals of the Hinge Arts Residency, Johnston explained how the residency offers artists the ability to slow down and take a breath.
“It gives artists time and space to work on their practice,” she says, “they can disconnect and refocus.”
Now that their residency is complete, Mandaville is currently working on releasing an EP in music-video format. You can explore their songs and videos as well as their other work by checking out marlysmandaville.com/. You can find information about the additional artists coming to Fergus Falls this year on the Springboard for the Arts website at springboardforthearts.org/jobs-opportunities/hinge-residency/.
