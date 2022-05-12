The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center recently opened an exhibit by local artist Kandace Creel Falcón, of Erhard.
The colorful, vibrant exhibit titled “Kitchen Saints” is Falcón’s second solo show and is certainly one to add to the calendar.
As a child, Falcón grew up traveling back and forth from New Mexico and Kansas. They moved to Minnesota in 2004 to pursue a Ph.D in femenist studies. After living in the Twin Cities for about seven years, they moved to the Fargo Moorhead area where they taught as a professor.
In 2017, Falcón and their wife moved to Erhard in Otter Tail County. Falcón took a sabbatical at that time and enrolled in an art class at M State in Fergus Falls.
“I fell in love with the process of making things from nothing — or just from this idea in my mind,” they explained.
After their sabbatical, they continued teaching for one year while simultaneously pursuing their associates degree in fine arts from M State. Falcón graduated in 2020 and now creates art full time. “I quit my professor job and decided to become a full time artist and writer — to pursue my joy,” they shared.
Falcón mostly focuses on painting, but dabbles in other mediums such as writing and fabric arts.
Falcon started the project, “Kitchen Saints,” back in 2019, and slowly started gathering stories from Latinx community members living throughout Otter Tail County. “I was really interested in trying to tell the stories of Latinx people who live in the county and are connected to Latinx foodways,” described Falcón.
In their artist statement, Falcón described the project. “Kitchen Saints is a gathering of original oil paintings on found wood, giclée prints of digitally manipulated geographic portraits and human subject portraits, acrylic painting studies from my studio practice and a zine of collected stories of Otter Tail County Latinx food workers and community members,” read the statement. “This multidisciplinary approach allows multiple points of entry for exploring the role of Latinx foodways in our rural communities.”
Falcón interviewed restaurant owners, cooks, shop owners and others connected to food. “I took photographs (or portraits) of the people I interviewed and then I wrote up a story after interviewing them about what they felt like the significance of food was for them in their life living in our communities,” they explained. These stories can be read at the exhibit.
Falcón added that while exploring others’ stories, they were also given the opportunity to explore the significance of food and their Mexican American heritage for themselves.
“I realized that as somebody who grew up Mexican American that Mexican food is really important to me,” they said “I was exploring how I connect to some of these food sources that are not the typical midwestern diet that people kind of imagine as midwestern food.”
Falcón also recalled beloved stories from their own family history with food and cooking and explained how they have always had an interest in and passion for food.
“I’ve always had this deep fascination with food and love of food,” they said.
These stories and photos can be seen along with 13 oil paintings on wood called “Kitchen Saints” — the aesthetic of which is partly inspired by Falcón’s Catholic upbringing. Each work features culinary items painted in a style commonly seen in traditional Catholic portraits of saints. “All of the works are tied together by my desire for recognition, dignity and acknowledgement of our Latinx presence in rural places enhanced by my investment in bold, vibrant color and joyous imagery that I hope encourages deeper engagement by the viewer,” stated Falcón.
The show is up and open for viewing until May 21 and all of the paintings are for sale, as well. There will be a reception held on May 20 from 3-5 p.m. and Falcón will speak about the project at 4 p.m.
“I hope that (viewers) will get curious about their neighbors who live in Otter Tail County, who might have different migration stories to this place and I also hope that (viewers) will think a little bit more about where their food comes from and what’s important to them — who are their kitchen saints?”