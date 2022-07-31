Fall sports are nearing their respective start dates. As an Athletic Trainer, my goal is always keeping athletes healthy and strong. As fall sports season approaches, here are a few suggestions to make these days run smoothly for you.
Physicals: Get one soon! Your doctor’s office is usually swamped this time of the year and you don’t miss a day of practice because you didn’t get a physical.
Impact testing: This will be offered at all schools served by a Lake Region Healthcare Athletic Trainer. Contact your respective schools to find a schedule date for this prescreening concussion test and plan to participate.
Cardio Training: No one want to be laying on the field or floor gasping for breath while your teammates run by you like gazelles chased by a lion. If you’ve lagged on your cardio this summer, start getting in shape now!
Clothing: The right clothing can make the hot gym or scorching turf feel a lot cooler. Avoid cotton and dark colored clothing which retains sweat and heat while hindering your body’s ability to cool itself.
Nutrition and hydration: Coming to early morning practice on an empty stomach will negatively impact your performance. Eat and drink prior to arriving in the morning. Drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after practice. Eat something with a good balance of carbs and protein within half-an-hour of the end of practice to ensure the best absorption of these nutrients.
Footwear: Break those shoes before the first day of practice. This will help with prevention of blisters, shin splints, and heel pain.
Hygiene: Wear clean clothes daily to each practice and shower immediately after the workout. This is part of being good to yourself and your teammates!
Your Athletic Trainer: Please see your Athletic Trainer at the first sign of any problem. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!
