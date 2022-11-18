Most Fergus Falls residents are aware of the Welcome House Thrift Store on College Way, however, they are also opening a new facility soon called the “Barbara House’’ with a goal to create a path to recovery for women through supportive transitional housing at 314 West Cavour Avenue.
Executive Director, Tausha Pearson of Welcome House said the Barabra House was named Barbara Amundson House to honor a great woman from the community.
“Our goal is to help women build ‘recovery capital’ by providing an alcohol and drug-free living environment, peer support and assistance with obtaining drug addiction services and other drug addiction recovery assistance. Recovery capital takes into account every facet of an individual’s life that can either support or obstruct their recovery. Think of it in economic terms – someone’s recovery capital is the sum of all the internal and external resources available to them to sustain recovery,” stated Pearson.
Pearson also says the Barbara House will be a faith-based, living environment and will offer bible studies and Christian mentors to the residents.
At its Nov. 7 meeting the Fergus Falls City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for the Welcome House. The request to house more than five unrelated individuals and up to ten requires the CUP according to city ordinance.
According to state building codes, if more than 5 residents are in the structure, the building and fire codes require the space to have a fire suppression system. The estimated cost to install the sprinkling system is $50,000, which is a financial challenge for the organization.
According to the city council minutes of the Nov. 7 meeting, Tammy Anderson, representing the Welcome House at the city council session, inquired if the council could make some kind of accommodation on the fire suppression requirements. Council member Tom Rufer agreed that it was a worthwhile project and acknowledged the city’s power is limited as the city cannot supersede state building codes.
City Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe said, “The city has made an interpretation of the building classification and the state is the only entity that can change the interpretation.” Nycklemoe reviewed the appeals process the Welcome House needs to follow at the state level and stated that the city does not have the authority to grant a variance from the state building and fire codes.
The Barbara House can operate with 5 people living there with the passage of the CUP, but if they expand to ten people they must comply with the fire suppression requirements.
Pearson responded to the granting of the CUP.
“The City of Fergus Falls has a zoning code. This is a set of rules that says where buildings can be built on a lot, how big they can be, etc. It also impacts how a property can be used depending on its zone. The approval of the CUP from the Fergus Falls City Council will allow the Welcome House to open with up to five residents. The Fergus Falls City Council unanimously approved a letter of support for the project. As we move forward, it is great to have the full support of the council.”
Pearson said the plan is to open the Barbara House by the end of the year.
“In 2020-21, our board of directors completed a community needs assessment and learned through various stakeholders that our community lacked residential recovery resources for women. The decision was made to purchase a home to meet this need. Our Recovery Residence will be considered a Level II House by the National Association of Recovery Residences, which means we will not provide treatment services in house, but offer housing for women recovering from drug addiction, with at least 30 days of sobriety under their belt,” said Pearson.
Pearson also mentioned as with any new facility of this type, there are those that may be confused or have misconceptions about what a facility of this type will be.
“I think the most blatant misconception I’ve heard, that needs to be addressed, is that recovery housing will bring ‘riff-raff’ into our community. First, there are already many people abusing substances here among us and the truth is if we don’t have resources available for people to build recovery capital, the likelihood they return to destructive social circles and patterns is much higher. Recovery housing is an essential resource for folks overcoming substance abuse disorders. Recovery doesn’t happen when one individual person overcomes their addiction, it happens through connection, community, employment and hope. Recovery happens in community and connection, sober living residences create an environment in which individuals can safely build the social support they need to continue the journey of recovery independently,” stated Pearson.
Pearson also emphasized how important the community’s financial support is.
“Financial donations to staff the house, provide food and cover operational costs are needed as we launch. We would love for families and churches in our community to sponsor the women in our recovery home through financial support and prayer. Also shopping at our thrift store, Welcome Thrift, provides our organization with resources to operate the home,” said Pearson.
The Barbara House will offer housing for women who are actively seeking recovery, with at least 30 days of sobriety, desire a safe and structured living environment with others who share the same goal of sobriety, desire to participate in supportive services or outpatient treatment services to further their sobriety and finally women who are at risk of homelessness because they are exiting treatment, incarceration, military duty, or are living in an environment that puts them at risk for using substances.