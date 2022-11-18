BARBARA HOUSE

The “Barbara House'' will create a path to recovery for women through supportive transitional housing at 314 West Cavour Avenue.

 James Allen | Daily Journal

Most Fergus Falls residents are aware of the Welcome House Thrift Store on College Way, however, they are also opening a new facility soon called the “Barbara House’’ with a goal to create a path to recovery for women through supportive transitional housing at 314 West Cavour Avenue.



