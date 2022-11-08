A show for everyone

Richard Tostenson is a pianist that will taking part in AC4TA's Connoisseur Series, a collection of shows featuring multiple artists and spanning a vast array of genres and experiences. 

 Submitted

A Center For the Arts in Fergus Falls continues with its unique Connoisseur Series, an arrayed amalgamation of talent with multiple show offerings spanning the disciplines of piano, woodwind and strings and even an eclectic Mediterranean performance that is best described as a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin and Balkan flavors rolled into contemporary pop.



