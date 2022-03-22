Marcella Rose was born creative. “As a kid, I was always creating something,” she explained. “I was born this way.”
Most of her creative exploration took place outdoors, right here in northwest Minnesota, which is where her passion and inspiration lies. She grew up on a farm in western Minnesota, and her formative years deeply shaped her art and her work as an artist.
“I love being outdoors. I love being with animals. I love that serenity,” she shared. “Basically, that’s my spirituality. I listen to nature.” She inspires feelings through her paintings that jump from the canvas into the heart of the viewer. “I’m really showing how we are all the same. We’re all made out of the same stardust. We’re all connected.” This idea of universal connectivity can be seen in her work.
Rose worked in commercial art for a time, and about 25 years ago she started focusing primarily on her own fine art. Her career has led her to places such as Phoenix, Spokane, Kansas City, Santa Fe and back to Minnesota. She currently lives in Prairie Lake, just north of Pelican Rapids. She operates her own art studio and gallery in Pelican Rapids called Rose Gallery and Lady of the Lake Studio where she creates and sells her work. Her own impressive original works have become quite popular in this area as well as across the region. Rose also mentors art students through the well known Lake Region Arts Council.
She bounces back and forth between sculpting and painting, using fluid materials such as oil and wax and sculpting with bronze and ceramic. She focuses mostly on the natural world in her work and listens to the “vibration” of what she is painting or sculpting. “Everything is energy, everything is movement, everything is a vibration, and so I pick up on that,” she explained. “I want to bring out that life in all sentient beings.” This fluid energy can be seen through her artistic style and execution.
Currently, she is bringing fresh life to some of her work through the exhibit “Wild Thing” at The Capital Gallery in Bismarck, North Dakota. A renowned gallery, the curators decorate specifically for each show and occasionally accompany the exhibit with live music by symphony musicians. “They are right up there at the top (of the best of galleries),” said Rose about the curators.
”Wild Thing” features art by Rose and another artist from Bismarck, named Vern Erickson.
When asked about the meaning behind the title of the exhibit, Rose posed the question, “What do people think of, what do they conjure up, when they think of what’s wild? What I see is purity and beauty and authenticity.” This is what her work displayed at “Wild Thing” represents — the beauty of the wild.
The exhibit features many of Rose’s large oil paintings and a number of her bronze and ceramic sculptures. Additionally, she is showcasing a series of new paintings titled “Song of the Nokotas,” inspired by the Indegenous Nokota horses. “They are so compassionate and loving,” she described. Rose is donating a percentage of the proceeds from her painting sales to the Nokota Horse Conservancy, whose work is to preserve the lives of the Nokota horses in North Dakota and elsewhere.
In addition to some of the proceeds being donated to the caretakers of the Nokota horses, a portion of the proceeds from one of Rose’s oil paintings, “Seeker of Light,” will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, in an effort to help care for and aid the Ukrainian people in the midst of war. The piece, “Seeker of Light” is a golden sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine.
”Wild Thing” opened in March and will be showing through the end of April.
Those who are interested in Rose’s work can explore her painting and sculpture series, including her “Song of the Nokotas” series, at marcellarose.com. Those interested in her work can email Rose at marcella@marcellarose.com.
More information about the Capital Gallery is available at thecapitalgallery.com.