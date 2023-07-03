A professional fishing champion was welcomed to Lund Boat headquarters in New York Mills on Jun. 28.
Lund Pro Team member Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson, who competes on the Bassmaster Elite Series, arrived to a capacity crowd at the Lund manufacturing facility to shake hands and meet fans and Lund Boat executives and employees.
Gustafson won the 53rd annual Bassmaster Classic tournament earlier this year onboard his Lund 2075 Pro-V XS bass boat.
“The tournament was held on the Tennessee River, out of Knoxville, Tenn. We put all of our effort into looking for smallmouths and it paid off. The first two days went perfectly, but the third day was extremely tough and I was only able to catch two keepers. I didn't think I would have enough to hang on, but by some miracle, it was tough for everybody else as well,” said Gustafson.
Gustafson is a professional bass fisherman from Kenora, Ontario, Canada and was the 2023 Bassmaster Classic champion with a total weigh-in of four pounds and seven ounces. Making him the first Canadian to ever win the prestigious tournament.
Gustafson described what it was like to come back to New York Mills and be welcomed in such a big way.
“Lund’s been a great sponsor and one of my biggest supporters. My whole career pretty much. It’s exciting. I’ve gotten to take a few photos with people that work here (at Lund) with the trophy and it’s fun to share that,” stated Gustafson.
It wasn’t his first choice for an occupation, but it became his passion he says: “I’ve been very lucky and fortunate to work in the fishing industry my whole life pretty much. I went to University on the 'keep mom happy' program. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. Tournament fishing is my passion, but guiding obviously is important too."
Outside of being a professional fisherman, Gustafson also writes and documents the outdoors, “I also do a lot of outdoor writing and photography and now different things for sponsors, so I stay busy throughout the year.
Gustafson has been fishing professionally and in tournaments since 2012.
“Lund’s been a top notch supporter and proud that I get to use their boat,” added Gustafson.
The journey to New York Mills was not a new one, and Gustafson said he really enjoys fishing in Minnesota.
“I live on the Canadian side of Lake of the Woods. That’s tough to beat. We have some amazing fishing up there for a variety of species. In Minnesota, Leech Lake is my favorite," he said.
Most recently, Gustafson wrapped up six days doing guide work on Lake of the Woods and the Winnipeg River.
