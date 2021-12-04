The Cottage Senior Living facility is set for its grand opening/open house on Dec. 14. The old nurses cottage on the grounds of the former Regional Treatment Center has undergone renovations over the last few years, a spruce up of the outside and some remodeling/cleaning on the inside. “Most of the woodwork is original,” states Witney Willard, administrator of The Cottage, “we also were able to preserve about 60% of the original windows as well.”
During the restoration process a few items were added to the structure, an HVAC system and an elevator being the two main pieces. There will be 41 apartments/rooms, staffing will be onsite 24/7 and Willard hopes to have provider services come routinely to check on residents. The Cottage provides a retirement lifestyle that enables seniors to enjoy the highest quality of life by focusing on the specific needs of each individual resident. And should the need for additional support or care arise, they offer customized levels of assisted living services.
As far as the breakdown of the building, the first floor is transitional, acute, and memory care, the second floor is primarily assisted living and the third floor is focused on independent living. Short-term stay will also be available. “One of the biggest reasons for the success we’ve had is that the owner’s group is all local, for the most part,” said Willard, “they’ve invested quite a bit into this facility and they should be lauded for that.”
The open house will start at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. on the Dec. 14, the event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can RSVP at 219-998-5577. If you have never seen the inside, or perhaps even remember what it used to look like, the reconstruction is top notch and it’s a step back in time. You can find out more information by visiting their website at thecottageliving.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone