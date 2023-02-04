The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry advises if you lose out-of-pocket funds due to a contractor's misconduct, the Contractor Recovery Fund may compensate you up to $75,000, but only if they are licensed. Verify a license at www.hirelicensedmn.com.
With early spring right around the corner, many homeowners may have been planning way ahead or are contemplating home improvements of a residential dwelling. The need to be aware of the complex laws and licensing that are in place for contractors or what a homeowner can and can’t do in Otter Tail County is essential.
The only jurisdiction that the county is in charge of are places that are within 1,000 feet of a lake or 300 feet of a river. Each township within OTC has their own specific rules in terms of regulations or fees that they charge for making certain improvements. Therefore, Otter Tail County Land and Resource recommends contacting the township supervisor in the township that the property lies for specific information while planning a home improvement project.
If you do have a home on a lake or near a river, some of the new fees that took effect Jan. 1, include a Conditional Use Permit Application or Variance application is $500 and includes a State Legislative Recording Fee of $46.00. A Shoreland Permit Application Fee that is due at the time of permit application submission is $100.
Land and Resource does advise that any Variance or Conditional Use Application received after July 1, 2022 that requires a survey, but does not include a survey with the application, will be returned to the applicant as incomplete.
As for statewide licensing for contractors, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry states on their website that licenses are required for all residential building contractors and remodelers in Minnesota who contract with a homeowner to construct or improve dwellings by offering more than one special skill. Owners working on their own property must also be licensed if they build or remodel for the purpose of speculation or resale.
They also advise that a building contractor, remodeler or roofer license is a requirement for anyone that contracts directly with a homeowner to provide building construction or improvement services in more than one skill area.
Since the focus of this article is about remodeling or home improvements, the state has very specific criteria about the difference between a residential remodeler license and a general contractor license and the type of work they can perform.
A residential remodeler can only perform work on existing structures; they cannot build new homes or detached garages. A residential building contractor can perform all of the work that a residential remodeler can plus they can build new structures.
