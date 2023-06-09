GOODBYE

From left to right: Longtime sidekick Bernard “Bernie” Schuetze and South Mill Service owner Gary Wahl.

 James Allen Daily Journal Media

It’s nearing the end for a business that has been in existence since before some Fergus Falls residents were even born.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?