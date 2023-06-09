It’s nearing the end for a business that has been in existence since before some Fergus Falls residents were even born.
South Mill Service is closing its doors forever by the end of June. Longtime owner Gary Wahl is retiring and the business that was once a full service gas station, gun shop and auto repair garage will cease to exist.
“First it was South Mill Standard, then it became South Mill Mobil, then South Mill Spur and then we decided not to put any brand name on it but South Mill Service,” said Wahl
Wahl recollected how he began working for Ron Waldham when it was South Mill Standard and worked for Ron for about 25 years. Eventually Wahl purchased the business in about 1990.
Prior to that, Wahl became an entrepreneur selling new and used firearms and shooting supplies out of the business in about 1968.
About 22 years ago Wahl made a decision he didn’t want to make because he had so many loyal customers. At the time South Mill Service was the last full service gas station in Fergus Falls.
“At that point I was making four cents a gallon, while another (nearby gas station) was making eighteen cents a gallon. So we decided to stop. We were losing money because we were doing the full serve,” said Wahl.
Eventually in 2005 they quit selling gas altogether and focused on the auto repair and gun business.
On why he decided to close shop now, Wahl admitted that his age and physical abilities aren’t the same as what they once were.
“I’m pushing 79 real hard. I can’t get up off my knees anymore,” added Wahl.
Wahl said he has been fortunate to work with some great people along the way including longtime sidekick Bernard “Bernie” Schuetze and Stan Kolle who has helped in the garage.
“Bernie worked (full time) up until about three years ago. Then he was doing our books until the first of this year. Me and Stan do the work in the garage,” said Wahl.
Wahl added that they would stop taking repairs at the end of this month. Even though the business will be closed he said he doubted he would be completely done at the end of the month because he still had some consignment guns that had to go out and still had some orders currently coming in that would need to be fulfilled.
“Technically the end of June, but I’ll probably be in here most of July too,” admitted Wahl.
Wahl has been renowned in the area for his mechanical skills. He attended the State College of Science in Wahpeton for auto repair in a two year program as well as other continuing education courses over the years.
While speaking to Wahl, one customer was buying a gun, Schuetze was looking for an invoice and the phone was ringing off the hook. Sadly, in a few weeks the ringing will stop for a local institution that was known as South Mill Service.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone