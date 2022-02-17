“Libraries are dying.” It’s a common misconception. Just because physical books and frequent visits to a brick and mortar library may not be as common as they used to be, doesn’t mean libraries and the services they provide are dying.
According to recent national research done by Words Rated — a research data and analytics group focussing on books, reading and the publishing industry – registered library borrowers are actually growing. In fact, registered library borrowers grew to 174.23 million people in 2019, which is over 53% of the population, the highest ever recorded. And this is playing out accordingly on the local level as well.
Fergus Falls Public Library Director, Gail Hedstrom, remembered how around 10 years ago, people worried that libraries would become obsolete. “What we really saw was absolutely the opposite,” she shared, “with digital content, libraries became even more popular.”
The Fergus Falls Public Library is part of the Viking Library System, which covers Otter Tail County, Grant County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Pope County and Traverse County.
With the system covering such a large swath of land, including many rural towns, it can be difficult for some people to get to a physical library on a regular basis. While the library system does have the bookmobile, which makes regular stops in rural areas, the rise of digital circulation provides an easy way for residents across the region to access the books and library resources they desire without having to drive long distances to get to a physical location. And people are clearly taking advantage of the option.
“Most of us can get to the library occasionally, but I think if you live in a rural area you really have to plan how you are going to schedule in that trip to the library,” explained Hedstrom. Now, anyone with internet access and a device can hop online and check out whatever books they would like. “And that’s pretty cool,” Hedstrom added.
Despite research suggesting a national trend of declining physical circulation, Hedstrom explained that this is actually not the case in Fergus Falls and that the physical circulation of books has not decreased on a local level.
The only reason physical circulation decreased — for a short period of time — was due to COVID-19, isolation and mandatory closures. Even then, Hedstrom watched the already high number of digital borrowers go up.
In addition to that, the Viking Library system developed a way for people to apply for a library card online without having to come into a physical location, which is still being used regularly.
“I mean libraries now are really open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can get content anytime,” shared Hedstrom. “Really, you can be using your library all the time.”
The study by Words Rated also showed that expanded, relevant programming has led to additional growth for libraries. The study showed that program attendance accounted for over 10% of all library visits, up 84% from 2009.
At the Fergus Falls Public Library, a whole variety of programs are offered for all ages. A dedicated staff and generous community partners have helped to keep the library programming consistent and thriving. A quick browse through the list of their various offerings shows many options such as story time, book clubs, art classes, creative workshops, lego club, movie nights, sewing, writing workshops and more. And people are showing up.
“I think people really see the value in the public library and want to support it,” said Hedstrom. “And we are incredibly fortunate to have such a supportive community.”
So, contrary to what some may think, libraries are certainly not dying. “Libraries are alive and well, they are thriving,” Hedstrom assured. They are evolving with times, creating their own digital landscape and successfully adapting to the current needs and wants of the public.