It’s official. Jan. 22 has been deemed, by the state of Minnesota, as Local Quilt Shop Day.
The proclamation was made with the goal of highlighting independent quilt shops and their importance to local economies.
As it turns out, Local Quilt Shop Day is an internationally celebrated holiday. It honors quilting as an art form, full of tradition and rich with history.
Quilting stitches literal fabric along with the fabric of communities and their history together into a beautiful, useful piece of art. Local quilt shops serve as the center for this creativity, and also provide story-telling and education.
At the start of the pandemic, sewing machine sales skyrocketed. People were looking to pursue a new hobby while stuck at home, as well as learn how to make their own masks.
But, Cassandra Lipson and Nita Schultz were putting their sewing machines to work long before the pandemic began. The pair runs What a Hoot Quilting in Fergus Falls.
Opened in Sept. 2017, the walls of the charming space are lined with fabrics of all sorts of colors, patterns, shapes and textures.
There is an open sewing table in the middle of the shop, where quilters can come in and sew and visit. “We solve a lot of the world’s problems and create a few more,” joked Schultz.
It’s a place to share; share fabrics, tips and tricks, but also a place to share stories, history and love.
“All of our customers are our friends,” said Lipson.
“And if they aren’t, they become our friends,” added Schultz. “They become like family.”
Lipson’s mother was a quilter, and inspired Lipson to pick up the skill. She still has the first successful quilt she ever made (one that didn’t fall apart) from her senior year of high school.
She now does long arm quilting, which utilizes an intimidating 10-14 foot long sewing machine which sews together beautiful, finished quilts.
Schultz’s grandmother was also a quilter. Schultz shared that her favorite kind of quilt is a scrap quilt, because that’s what her grandmother used to make. “You had to be pretty careful with what you had,” she explained. “So, (my grandmother) sewed a lot of scrap quilts because she would use little bits and pieces (of fabric) here and there … She didn’t have the money to go out and buy a whole lot of fabric. So, you got by with what you had.”
These and other stories are at the heart of quilting. Passing on the history and love from generation to generation is at its core.
What a Hoot offers various classes and clubs, often paired with a history lesson. They even have a club that pairs quilting techniques with specific cuisine.
Both Lipson and Schultz hope that younger generations will continue to learn the tradition of quilting. “The idea that you have something to pass on to the next generation has become more and more important,” said Schultz.
For those who are considering beginning quilting, Lipson shared that it’s fun, relaxing and fulfilling. “It’s just so enjoyable,” she explained, and What a Hoot offers beginner classes for people who want to learn the basics.
“I just think that it’s a way to pass on love,” said Schultz. “There’s a lot of love that goes into a quilt.”
Those who are interested in quilting can visit whatahootquilting.com for information about classes and clubs, or call 218-531-1190.