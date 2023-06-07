In the interest of privacy, Humane Society of Otter Tail County shelter staff are often reluctant to share the sad stories behind the difficult cases they encounter but you can bet that most every week the shelter van is in a community near you assisting law enforcement or social workers with animals (and their humans) in crisis. Whenever possible, shelter staff work hard to educate first, and keep pets and owners united but the reality is that “rescue work” is very challenging.
This past month the HSOTC was called by county social workers at 9:00 p.m. to assist in removing four small dogs from a rural OTC home. The resident had been a responsible pet owner in the past, but dementia and physical decline caused her to lose the ability to care for the animals and they were found to be in pretty tough shape with a harness collar embedded into infected tissue on one of the dogs. The woman was transferred to a care facility and shelter staff provided the necessary medical treatment and housing for the dogs until they could be adopted into new, forever homes. Last year, 31 cats were removed from an elderly person’s home on Big Pine Lake after a welfare check revealed an unsafe living situation. Oftentimes, cases of neglect are not a matter of the owner not loving the animals, but more the result of being physically or mentally unable to care for them. And these cases are SO MUCH MORE COMMON than you can imagine, right in your own backyard!
HSOTC staff assist law enforcement and social workers on a regular basis, throughout the county. Hoarding situations, drug/alcohol addiction and domestic abuse are all common scenarios that involve underlying mental health conditions and animals. Serving on the HSOTC Board of Directors has opened my eyes to the very critical role the shelter plays in not only serving pets, but also the people connected to them. The HSOTC is the ONLY shelter in the county and is an independent 501(c3) not affiliated with any government entity or national organization, but relying on donations from people like YOU. They don’t “pick and choose” the animals they care for; but answer the call on the toughest of cases and work hard to find them loving homes. PLEASE WALK WITH US on this journey by making a donation to the care of shelter dogs and cats or our proposed expansion at www.humanesocietyotc.org/build. THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE RESCUE!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone