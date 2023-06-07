Relocation

Pets take an emotional toll when having to be relocated.

 Submitted

In the interest of privacy, Humane Society of Otter Tail County shelter staff are often reluctant to share the sad stories behind the difficult cases they encounter but you can bet that most every week the shelter van is in a community near you assisting law enforcement or social workers with animals (and their humans) in crisis. Whenever possible, shelter staff work hard to educate first, and keep pets and owners united but the reality is that “rescue work” is very challenging.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?