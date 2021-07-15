The West Otter Tail County (WOTC) Fair is slated for July 20-24. With the return of everyone’s favorite rides and food vendors is a full daily schedule of activities sponsored by the WOTC Fair or Friends of the Fair, a nonprofit organization that helps sponsor various fair events.
Those events are as follows:
Tuesday, July 20
4-H non-livestock judging, main exhibit building, 2-7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
4-H Swine Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.
Open class entries accepted, main exhibit building, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Charcuterie Board Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
4-H Poultry Show, Satellite Arena, 1:30 p.m.
4-H Sheep Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 6 p.m.
Touch a Truck, grandstand, 6 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull, South of the main exhibit building, 6:30 p.m.
Movie at the Fair, main exhibit building, 7 p.m.
Thursday July 22
4-H Horse Show, horse arena, 8 a.m.
4-H Beef Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.
Senior Citizens Fair, main exhibit building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Charlie Fox Music, Outdoor Stage, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Hand Pies Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
4-H Rabbit Show, Satellite Arena, 1 p.m.
Fiddlers Contest, outdoor stage, 4 p.m.
aChord, main exhibit building stage, 7 p.m.
Auto Jam, grandstand, 7 p.m.
Friday July 23
4-H Dairy Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.
Ethnic Dish Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
4-H Goat Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 1 p.m.
Mad Dog and Merrill Grill Masters, picnic shelter, 12-4 p.m.
Balloon Lady, outdoors, 1-4:00 p.m.
Sherwin Linton, Midway Garden Stage, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Ashby Axe throwing, outdoors, 3-9 p.m.
4-H Fashion Review, performing arts, Share-the-Fun, and non-livestock awards, outdoor stage, 7:30 p.m.
Central Minnesota Pullers, modified tractor pull, grandstand, 7 p.m.
4-H Dance, Henry C. Stock Arena, 8-11 p.m.
Saturday July 24
4-H Senior Round Robin Showmanship, Henry C. Stock Arena, 8:30 a.m.
4-H Blue Ribbon Auction, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.
Mad Dog and Merrill Grill Masters, 12-4 p.m.
Puzzle contest, main exhibit building lobby, 2-4 p.m.
4-H Barnyard Olympics, Henry C. Stock Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Monroe Crossing Music, outdoor stage, 3-5 p.m.
Minnesota Extreme Bull Riders, grandstand 7 p.m. daily.
4-H Food Stand open daily from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Shake Shed opens daily at 11 a.m.
Education Center/main exhibit building opens daily at 11 a.m.
Bingo, open Wednesday 4-10 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 2-10 p.m.
Midway, open Wednesday and Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1-11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.