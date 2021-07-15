The West Otter Tail County (WOTC) Fair is slated for July 20-24. With the return of everyone’s favorite rides and food vendors is a full daily schedule of activities sponsored by the WOTC Fair or Friends of the Fair, a nonprofit organization that helps sponsor various fair events. 

Those events are as follows:

Tuesday, July 20

  • 4-H non-livestock judging, main exhibit building, 2-7 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 21 

  • 4-H Swine Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.

  • Open class entries accepted, main exhibit building, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Charcuterie Board Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

  • 4-H Poultry Show, Satellite Arena, 1:30 p.m.

  • 4-H Sheep Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 6 p.m.

  • Touch a Truck, grandstand, 6 p.m.

  • Pedal Tractor Pull, South of the main exhibit building, 6:30 p.m.

  • Movie at the Fair, main exhibit building, 7 p.m. 

Thursday July 22 

  • 4-H Horse Show, horse arena, 8 a.m.

  • 4-H Beef Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.

  • Senior Citizens Fair, main exhibit building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

  • Charlie Fox Music, Outdoor Stage, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

  • Hand Pies Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

  • 4-H Rabbit Show, Satellite Arena, 1 p.m. 

  • Fiddlers Contest, outdoor stage, 4 p.m.

  • aChord, main exhibit building stage, 7 p.m. 

  • Auto Jam, grandstand, 7 p.m.

Friday July 23

  •  4-H Dairy Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.

  • Ethnic Dish Contest, Education Center, entries 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

  • 4-H Goat Show, Henry C. Stock Arena, 1 p.m.

  • Mad Dog and Merrill Grill Masters, picnic shelter, 12-4 p.m.

  • Balloon Lady, outdoors, 1-4:00 p.m. 

  • Sherwin Linton, Midway Garden Stage, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

  • Ashby Axe throwing, outdoors, 3-9 p.m. 

  • 4-H Fashion Review, performing arts, Share-the-Fun, and non-livestock awards, outdoor stage, 7:30 p.m.

  • Central Minnesota Pullers, modified tractor pull, grandstand, 7 p.m. 

  • 4-H Dance, Henry C. Stock Arena, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday July 24

  •  4-H Senior Round Robin Showmanship, Henry C. Stock Arena, 8:30 a.m. 

  • 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction, Henry C. Stock Arena, 9 a.m.

  • Mad Dog and Merrill Grill Masters, 12-4 p.m. 

  • Puzzle contest, main exhibit building lobby, 2-4 p.m.

  • 4-H Barnyard Olympics, Henry C. Stock Arena, 4:30 p.m. 

  • Monroe Crossing Music, outdoor stage, 3-5 p.m.

  • Minnesota Extreme Bull Riders, grandstand 7 p.m. daily.

  • 4-H Food Stand open daily from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Shake Shed opens daily at 11 a.m. 

  • Education Center/main exhibit building opens daily at 11 a.m. 

  • Bingo, open Wednesday 4-10 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 2-10 p.m. 

  • Midway, open Wednesday and Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1-11 p.m.

