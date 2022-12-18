The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.
Hanukkah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar and usually falls in November or December. This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Dec. 18 and ends on the evening of Dec. 26. Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts.
Zach Blumberg, of Fergus Falls, is a local Jewish man and explains a recent event at the Otter Tail County Historical Society centered around Jewish traditions: “There were around 12 to 15 people and we taught them how to play dreidel – it’s technically a gambling game, but we used beans. I remember playing it as a kid all the time.”
Blumberg discusses how the history of Hannukah was also explained: “We talked about lighting of the candles and why we do that – it has to do with a temple that was destroyed and how they found one vial of oil that should have lasted for one night, but lasted eight – it’s a celebration of that miracle.”
