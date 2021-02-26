Prince Albert Honeycutt, a Black child hailing from Tennessee, relocated to Fergus Falls in 1872 with the military officer he served with during the Civil War. Honeycutt was the first Black person to make Fergus Falls his home, paving the way for the entry of the “First 85,” a group of 18 Black families who immigrated to Fergus Falls from Kentucky in 1897. This was the first large influx of Blacks to the Fergus Falls area.
The First 85, composed of 60 men and 25 women, were drawn to the area seeking farm land, which was rumored to be plentiful. Many of the men were Civil War veterans. After they arrived on the train, Honeycutt, who then owned a barber shop in downtown Fergus Falls, acted as a liaison to the families, helping them navigate their new community and secure employment and housing.
“I think the courage for our ancestors to leave Kentucky and go 2,000 miles north to unknown territory was very courageous,” JeffreyTate said.
Tate is the grandson of the original Tate family within the First 85. Sylvia Amos, another descendant of the original families, explained that her grandmother’s parents had been slaves, with her oldest two children being born into slavery and her third child of ten being born at the end of slabery. For a group of Black families who had been exposed to the realities of slavery firsthand, Amos explained, to relocate to a community and not know what they would face required a great amount of courage.
Following World War II, most of the original families relocated from Fergus Falls to the Twin Cities metropolitan area or near Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jeffrey Tate and Sylvia Amos maintain ties to the Fergus Falls community in order to remain close to their roots.
Tate was born and raised in Fergus Falls and attended prom with Amos in the 1960s.
“It’s a connection,” shared Amos. “It’s amazing to anybody to hear that my father was born and raised in Fergus Falls. They don’t think Blacks are in Minnesota anyhow, but to think that there are Blacks in northern Minnesota … it’s important to maintain that history. For me and our families, it’s to maintain a connection to Fergus Falls because that’s where my father was born and raised.”
Grandchildren of the families were the first to coin themselves the “First 85.” The descendants are dedicated to preserving their family history, using historic newspaper articles, census information, and other resources to put together a booklet outlining the history of the original families and to honor the legacy of the Black community in Fergus Falls and Minnesota.
In 2014, the descendants reunited in Fergus Falls, revisiting sites important to their family history, such as the train station, the location of the original Central Baptist Church which was founded by their families, and various homes that were once occupied by their families. They also placed grave markers on gravesites of family members of the First 85 who didn’t yet have them. The group plans to return to Fergus Falls in 2022, but some members will be coming to town in May for an event commemorating Honeycutt.
More information on the First 85, Honeycutt and Black history in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County can be obtained from the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
