Baby formula continues to be difficult to obtain nationwide due to supply chain issues and recent recalls. While imported formula may relieve some of the current shortage issues, the FDA is still reviewing the foreign product to make sure it meets current standards and is safe to give babies.
Dr. Carmen Schnurer of the Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) pediatrics department offers some key advice to deal with the current formula shortage: “If you have the ability to buy formula online, most of the distributors usually have it available – it’s also important not to overlook some of the smaller stores in the area, as they may have a supply when the bigger chains run out.”
Schnurer also recommends contacting a local WIC — Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program — the organization provides education and support for parents, food assistance and referrals to help keep families healthy and can be a great resource during situations such as widespread formula shortages.
“Very often parents ask if it’s okay to use different brands of formula even if it’s not the one their baby is used to,” explains Schnurer. “In general, most formulas have the same ingredients with very minimal differences and with the exception of ones used only for extremely allergic babies, the majority of formulas are okay to use interchangeably.”
Schnurer urges parents to be wary of information disseminated through social media sites explaining methods for creating homemade versions of baby formula: “Even if these methods have been used in the past, they contain a lot of risks for infants,” Schnurer says. “There are innumerable safety concerns regarding contamination and the correct concentration of nutrients – there have even been cases of hospitalizations resulting from the practice.”
Schnurer also notes that it’s important to follow formula instructions carefully and to consult with a physician if at all unsure regarding product use: “It is not recommended to add extra water, as it can dilute the levels of proteins and minerals in the product and can result in electrolyte imbalances.”
“It is not safe to give babies whole milk or toddler formulas,” Schnurer continues. “While goat milk comes closest to breast milk in terms of nutritional qualities, it is still quite deficient in folic acid, and there is no goat milk available in the United States that is FDA approved to give babies.”
Although the current climate regarding formula supply remains uncertain, Schnurer reminds local families that there are numerous local resources available to them: “Your pediatrician will always be a great resource. We’re here to help and provide you with the best and safest advice for how to feed your baby – feel free to reach out anytime.”
LRH pediatrics department can be reached by calling 218-739-2221, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.