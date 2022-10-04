NeTia Bauman and Patricia Wahl, with Greater Fergus Falls, standing in front of the Foundry located at 101 West Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls, which will celebrate a grand opening on Oct. 12 starting at 4 p.m.
Do you want to launch a successful business in the area? Do you have an idea for something? If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, there will now be a business friendly hub to assist and support your idea to get your idea off the ground.
Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is launching “The Foundry,” which they are calling a hybrid coworking and entrepreneurial center with a dedicated pop-up retail space.
The organization states in a release that entrepreneurs, professionals and organizations of all sizes can find flexible workspace options, reliable solutions and perks for affordable rates.
The Foundry is located at 101 West Lincoln Avenue, in downtown Fergus Falls, with the goal to create a hub of economic activity that paves a path for modern coworking and expands access to quality and in-demand resources to better support all entrepreneurs and business owners in the area.
A range of affordable membership packages will be offered along with 24/7 access to coworking space, expanded educational and training opportunities and pop-up retail rentals, the GFF hopes to continue growing a vibrant business community in Fergus Falls.
From coworking desk space, to sound-proof zoom booths, to private lockers, private desk space, conference and meeting areas, the Foundry is where entrepreneurs and professionals can come together, network, grow and thrive.
GFF Administrative Assistant Patricia Wahl says, “True to its name, the Foundry aims to be the place where connections form. You can trust the Foundry to be the place where you can perform your best when your business needs you to succeed most. The decision to expand our services was due in large part to increasing accessibility and better serving entrepreneurs.”
GFF is able to offer low-cost membership packages in part due to several area sponsors. High-speed internet is sponsored by Park Region while our full-service print center is sponsored by Marco and coffee is sponsored by Stumbeano’s Coffee Roasterie. Learn about membership plans, pricing, and more at greaterfergusfalls.com/thefoundry.
GFF states that whether a person is a remote worker, a consultant, or new or veteran entrepreneur who needs a space.
Starting Oct. 6, a business coach will be available on the first, second and third Thursdays of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. with a free 45 minute in-person session available by appointment offering 1:1 coaching to start or grow a business or to develop ongoing business management skills.
The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Oct. 12 starting at 4 p.m. with a LaunchMN Roundtable followed by a ribbon cutting, tours and a social from 5-6 p.m., followed by a West Central MN Founder Showcase event from 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.
