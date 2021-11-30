Concern has been raised about the fate of geese and ducks that gather near the levee on the Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls. Some worry that the geese will freeze into the river, be unable to escape and die.
Concerns regarding the geese were raised partly because of the closure of the Otter Tail Hoot Lake Power Plant, which was retired in May of 2021. In previous years, river water would be warmed by the power plant, resulting in open water near the levee. This will be the first winter after the power plant’s closure, and the water will no longer be unnaturally warmed by the power plant.
After a visit to the levy and a conversation with area supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fergus Falls area Mike Oehler, it has been determined that the geese will be fine.
Oehler says geese are “highly efficient at what they do” and affirmed that there is no need for concern. Geese and other birds are accustomed to the freezing and unfreezing water and Minnesota winters. They will continue to migrate, if needed, as the temperatures get colder and food grows scarce in the depths of winter.
He added that there are many goose hunters in the area and that birds that are left behind in the water are usually injured birds that are unable to fly away.
Residents with further questions or concerns can call Oehler at 218-671-7968.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone