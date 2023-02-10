BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The former Red River Mill building in downtown Fergus Falls will soon begin the renovation into a boutique hotel. 

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

The historic Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is one step closer to being renovated to house a hotel. That’s where the city has decided to step in.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?