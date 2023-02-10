The historic Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is one step closer to being renovated to house a hotel. That’s where the city has decided to step in.
City of Fergus Falls communications director Jean Bowman said the city council reconvened after a brief closed session on Feb. 6, to discuss a real estate offer. The council then directed staff to develop a purchase agreement for a tract of 33,000 square feet of land along Stanton Avenue. This is currently a gravel parking lot, owned by Kevin Bartram with MBA Architects of Fargo, developer of the historic Red River Mill project.
Bartram is building a 31-room boutique hotel with construction beginning this spring. The new municipal parking lot will provide public parking as well as continue to serve several businesses in the area as this section of the downtown riverfront is developed.
Bartram said the hotel will definitely be a different and new experience for the area as it will only offer online check-in.
“There would not be on-site staff or a front desk, electronic keying and locks. It will not have a flag. It will stay a boutique hotel. We’re still finalizing what the name would be but it won’t be a franchised hotel. It will be an independent (facility), “ said Bartram.
Bartram said they have some final details with the city to work out before they get going, but that the goal is to start construction around the first of April and have the project completed in around fifteen months, but it could vary.
“It will start kind of slow. There’s not very good access in the building right now so we’re going to focus on getting at least one stairway in the building all the way, top to bottom, so we can make a safer construction site there. That will be the primary focus first and then there will be a little bit of some of the add-ons around the building, some of the late additions will be demolished. We will be working on those around the same time. Really, once we get going on it, most of the work will be on the inside of the building anyway so it’s not going to be real visible, “ said Bartram.
“It’s a different concept for a hotel, with electronic check-in, we’re seeing it more and more around the country. There are some similar projects like this elsewhere. As soon as you walk into the building you have your key on your phone or a keypad. You don’t have to wait at a front desk to check-in. You just go right to your room. That will be a concept that will be unique to the area,” emphasized Bartram.
The final proposed design will also encircle the renovated building with green space and grass.