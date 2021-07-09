She Ascends is a women’s hiking group that extends across areas of Minnesota, including Otter Tail County. Leona Cichy, leader of Otter Tail County She Ascends, shared how the group came to be.
When Hikehoppers, an organization whose mission is to get people out hiking, stopped in Minnesota, they hosted a women’s only event. The event was so successful and well-attended that Hikehoppers recognized a need for similar events. Thus, She Ascends was created. The first chapter began in Stearns County with Mindi Jenson.
“We now have 15 chapters in small pockets of west, central, and eastern Minnesota,” explained Cichy, who started chapters in both Clay and Becker counties as well as Otter Tail County. “The main mission is to get women together to hike; to build each other up, network and empower.”
Each chapter of She Ascends has an individual Facebook group where events are published and their mission is shared — this is a safe place to be you, network and make friends, and see each other outside of our group. Inspirational quotes, thoughts, questions and sharing in hiking adventures outside the group are all encouraged to inspire other members.
Group hikes with She Ascends benefit the hiking community as a whole as leaders teach group members about hiking safety, etiquette, etc. Additional tips and tricks such as appropriate dress, shoes and socks, leaving no trace, and how to respect the trail and other nature lovers are also discussed.
“Personally I have benefited from making new friends, staying connected to like minded people, and watching that happen for the other women as well,” Cichy stated. One of the other great things she hears from the women is “I never knew this place existed” when going out on different hiking trails. Posting on social media about members hiking with their partners or families at a later date creates a ripple effect, empowering other members to hike outside of time spent strictly with the She Ascends group.
Katrina Ball became involved with She Ascends in March. She learned about the group through Cichy’s Facebook page.
“I’m always looking for ways to meet new people as I’m new to the area and COVID really put a damper on social events this past year,” she expressed.
Ball, an outdoors enthusiast who uses her runs as her “me time,” doesn’t have a lot of time for solo hikes due to raising two small children.
“Hiking and running alone is very peaceful and great for clearing your mind, but a group hike can also be great for socializing and gaining others’ perspective while in nature,” she shared. “I enjoy when others point out amazing things along the hike that I would probably miss along the way.”
Ball further explained that She Ascends has been a great excuse to get outside, get some exercise and meet other women. She has met many women of varying ages with different backgrounds and stories, something she enjoys and appreciates.
She Ascends meets once a month for an hour or two, but members are welcome to join in hikes led by other chapters as well. More information is available on their Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/sheascendsottertail.
