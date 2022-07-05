After years of saving, planning and preparing for the future needs of the shelter, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) Board of Directors has approved a plan to move forward with an expansion project that would nearly double the size of the existing facility. Approximately 3,500 square feet will be added to the shelter, at the current location and changes will be made to the extant space to improve the overall flow and efficiency of use. The additional square footage would allow us to provide better care for more homeless and helpless animals in our county, in a much less stressful environment.
The HSOTC board is officially kicking off a $1.1 million county-driven capital campaign with a plan to break ground on these badly needed new construction and renovations in 2023. Although they believe they have the team in place to successfully accomplish this dream, they need your help and invite you to walk with them on this exciting journey. Will you open your hearts and doors to let them share their story with you? One of the board members would be happy to do a brief presentation at your home or place of business anytime and encourage you to schedule this time or ask questions by calling the shelter staff at 218-739-3494 or by emailing Kristi at otbrink@prtel.com.
HSOTC also invites you to stop by their booth at one of these summer events to learn more about the increasing needs and reasons for this expansion project. The HSOTC will be at Phelps Mill Festival July 9-10, Shop-Move & Groove in downtown Fergus Falls on July 14, Art-in-the Park in Pelican Rapids on July 23 and Looney Days in Vergas on August 13. Their new line of cool clothing (including tanks, t’s and sweatshirts) and fun can koozies will be for sale at these special events and at the shelter. Stop by anytime!
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is located at 1933 W. Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls and serves the 62 townships of Minnesota’s seventh largest county. The shelter is an independent, non-profit 501(c3) and is managed by nine experienced, caring staff members, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with an annual operating budget of $270,000. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone