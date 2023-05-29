There is something special about going back home. Battle Lake High School graduate, Kristin Sawyer Lyman, returned to her hometown of Battle Lake and opened a business just three blocks away from where she grew up.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?