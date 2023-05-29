There is something special about going back home. Battle Lake High School graduate, Kristin Sawyer Lyman, returned to her hometown of Battle Lake and opened a business just three blocks away from where she grew up.
The Lionseed opened a year ago and is described on its website as a “ home to our bookstore and learning commons.” Lyman had dreamt of having a place where people could gather, be creative and learn when she was a little girl. She is now providing that to the community. Offering both private and public events as well as academic help, The Lionseed is unlike anything else in the area. Lyman has a passion for helping people of all ages and abilities reach their goals.
“We began by offering Barton Reading & Spelling tutoring for students with dyslexia and quickly expanded to include executive function skills coaching and academic/career coaching services for neurodiverse K-12, post-secondary and graduate students,” says Lyman.
She was chosen in 2020 to become a PACER Parent Leader. The individual training helped her become a strong advocate for students with special needs.
The Lionseed also offers events to help the community grow stronger together. With a summer reading program, women’s yoga, murder mystery dinners, teen escape room and tabletop game night, there is something for everyone.
