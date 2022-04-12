For a couple of years, communities across the globe had to sweep off their stages and turn off the lights. However, live music is back in action and touring bands have been hitting the road once again, getting back in the groove.
Otter Tail County has no shortage of shows to attend and this month, live music lovers will have the opportunity to see the Canadian band, Le Vent du Nord, the name which means "The North Wind."
One doesn’t need to know French to enjoy this show — the band has performed over 2,100 shows spanning four different continents and are sure to stun any audience. Le Vent du Nord will be taking the stage on Apr. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) in downtown Fergus Falls.
The band roots itself in the traditional folk music of Quebec, where they hail from, with a style of music which includes influences from Ireland, Scotland, France and other European countries. But, they bring a progressive and fresh edge to traditional style and draw inspiration from multiple musical genres from around the world. One might say they play folk with a bit more flair — with a sound that is buoyant, joyful and lively.
Their instrumental line up includes a button accordion, guitar, fiddle and a hurdy-gurdy, the latter of which is said to add a unique, organic touch to the band’s songs.
Le Vent du Nord has been performing together for 20 years and the gentleman of the group have created a very successful musical career for themselves. They have won multiple awards, including two Junos (Canadian Grammys) and also appear regularly on Canadian, American, French and U.K. television and radio shows. Anyone who attends their Fergus Falls performance will certainly be in for a treat.
One entity that has been instrumental in promoting the upcoming show at AC4TA is the Public and Governmental Affairs Department with the Quebec Government Office in Chicago. “We have worked with Le Vent du Nord a few times in the past, and it’s always a pleasure to work to promote them in our region of the Midwest,” stated Evan Pelke, public affairs officer with the Quebec Government Office in Chicago, in a press release. “Our ultimate goal is to get as many people as possible to come and enjoy Québec talent.”
AC4TA is also very excited to welcome a few special guests in the audience from the Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis at Friday’s performance in Fergus Falls. After receiving a personal invitation from executive director of AC4TA, Michael Burgraff, Consul General Mr. Ariel Delouya and Consul Mr. Colin McLeod will be in attendance at the upcoming show.
“It is once again our privilege and pleasure to work with one of Canada’s best music ambassadors, Le Vent du Nord, as we share with our community the talent and kindness of the true gentleman who make up the band,” shared Burgraff. “Our intimate 400 seat theatre will be filled with smiles, laughter, toe tapping and fun celebrating the beautiful music performed by Le Vent du Nord.”
Tickets for the Apr. 22 show are available online at fergusarts.org or at the box office at AC4TA.