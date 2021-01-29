The spotlight on children’s mental health has been a long time coming, but it’s finally taking a prominent role due to the effects of the global pandemic on today’s youth. Parents are voicing concerns about their children’s mental health and well being, specifically relating to the crisis at hand. “The impact that this last year has had on our youth stretches far beyond the extremely horrific loss and devastation that the COVID virus itself has caused to our nation. As we continue to fight this pandemic, we will also be forced to acknowledge the impact mentally this past year has had on our children,” stated local parent Jessica Aguilar. With a background in human services and mental health, her concerns extend beyond the impacts of the pandemic, but also the impacts regarding civil unrest and mental health concerns of local children as a whole, how they have and have not been able to process these traumatic experiences, and the future impacts it will have on the children.
Schools have also voiced their concerns, but are presently doing so with a louder voice. Fergus Falls Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake, an experienced education professional with a background in counseling, expressed concerns regarding the mental health of students. “We know that the pandemic has been especially challenging for our students and our families. Education and instruction changed for many of our students - distance learning has been difficult. They lost the ability to gather socially and participate in many of the activities that they enjoy which resulted in increased isolation and loneliness. Even though we are working our way back to more in-person instruction, we need to continue to recognize that our students need additional mental health support.”
“My concern for children’s mental health is increasing rapidly,” expressed Breckenridge’s superintendent, Diane Cordes in a call with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Cordes, who not only has a background in counseling but also is licensed for private practice, stated that the experiences of the students are akin to trauma and that teachers are concerned about how to address the growing concern, as they are not mental health professionals.
Trauma is defined as a “deeply distressing or disturbing experience” and is a term closely associated with the effects on children during the coronavirus crisis. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) weighed in of COVID-19 and adverse childhood experiences (ACE), including trauma. “There are several ways in which ACEs may be exacerbated by the social isolation, job loss, school closures, and other stressors unleashed by the pandemic. First, the pandemic may have increased intra-familial adversity, by exposing children to increased parental anxieties, especially those associated with job loss, food insecurity, and housing insecurity. Second, by amplifying toxic stress, increased family adversity may impair child brain development, particularly during the early years. Third, the pandemic’s indirect social and economic impact on family stress may linger for months or years. Fourth, the pandemic and its response are disproportionately affecting low-income and ethnic minority populations,” NCBI stated in a July 2020 article: “Is COVID-19 an adverse childhood experience (ACE): Implications for screening for primary care” suggested that the pandemic, indeed, has exasperated the potential for mental health concerns.
Early into the pandemic, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shared information indicating that 16.9 million U.S. children ranging in age from 2 to 17 had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a behavioral problem, depression, or anxiety. These statistics have been trending upward since at least 2003.
Children often sustain co-occuring mental health diagnoses, with depression topping the list as the diagnosis most likely to be paired with a co-occuring concern. Approximately three in four children with depression also suffer from anxiety and nearly one in two experience behavior problems. Primary diagnoses of anxiety and behavioral problems also co-occur with each other as well as depression and other mental health diagnoses.
Children’s mental health concerns are primarily addressed with primary care providers or at a mental health facility. Often, mental health specialists work closely with educators in order to provide children with the best possible treatment and programming options. Fergus Falls has two mental health facilities that focus largely on children’s mental health: Lakeland Mental Health Center (LMHC) and Solutions Behavioral Health Professionals.
LMHC mental health professional and children’s services supervisor Tera Oland works with children and their families in both a clinical and school setting. “A misconception that children will outgrow their mental health concerns is prevalent. Children whose mental health issues are left untreated as a child are more difficult to treat as an adult. Children’s brains are more responsive to change and treatment versus adult brains. Children experiencing depression, anxiety, or ADHD do not have the “tools” to manage the symptoms that accompany these disorders. Children’s mental health services will provide them with the skills to manage those overwhelming feelings and symptoms,” Oland explained.
Brandon Saxton, clinical supervisor of Solutions Behavioral Health Professionals, continued the explanation of why treating mental health concerns early is beneficial. “Mental health diagnoses often involve unhelpful patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving,” he shared, promoting the concept shared by Oland. “If those patterns have been in place for longer periods of time, they sometimes take longer to change. (Another) benefit is that parents and/or guardians can be involved in services alongside their children. Family members have the capacity to support their children in skill use and development between sessions in addition to making important changes to the environment to promote therapy progress, if needed.”
