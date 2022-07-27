Ned Ocho

One of many smallmouth bass that ate a ned rig. This is a ned ocho in the “dirt” color.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the world of fishing, new lures and new techniques are developed regularly. Some of those lure types and techniques take a long time to become popular. Ned rigs are like that. I’ve been aware of the ned rig and ned rigging for a good number of years but have never really put it to use. That changed on an early June fishing trip with a couple of friends. During and after that trip, it became very apparent to me that ned rigging needs to become a bigger part of my fishing arsenal. Here’s why.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?