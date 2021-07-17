PioneerCare of Fergus Falls held a hiring event and picnic on Wednesday with the goal of attracting new health care workers. PioneerCare along with other local health care providers are currently experiencing a huge shortage right now of many positions.
Some local employers have resorted to closing their businesses on certain days as an incentive. While others have offered hiring bonuses, and referral programs.
Marketing and development director Steve Guttormson said they are not in a position to provide the same incentives as other employers can for recruiting new people.
“For us it’s like, I know it’s bad everywhere, but we don’t have the option of closing on Sundays and Mondays. We can’t reduce hours, so we have to be creative and find innovative ways to attract new employees that are so desperately needed right now in all of our facilities,” Guttormson emphasized.
PioneerCare human resources director, Patti Fandrich, said they encouraged current employees to attend the event, so they could help answer any questions about open positions, and also give a firsthand perspective about what it’s like to work there.
“We asked our employees to be out here so they would be a resource to people about what it’s like to work in a care facility. There are a lot of opportunities for entry-level people. We have the ability to train and educate, so they could really come in off the street and work in a care facility without prior experience.”
According to the organization’s recruitment website, PioneerCare also offers an employee scholarship program for current employees who wish to grow within their positions or to pursue a new direction within the organization. PioneerCare will help the employee pay toward tuition and fees, as well as other eligible expenses for coursework through an approved and accredited educational institution.
While the event on Wednesday is one of the many recruitment initiatives the organization is planning, Fandrich said prospective employees can also visit their website and apply. For additional information visit pioneercare.org/careers.
