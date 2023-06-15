Okee Dokee Brothers playing

The Okee Dokee Brothers, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, write music they hope inspires children and their parents to step outside and get creative.

 Submitted

A Center for the Arts and Otter Cove Children’s Museum are bringing The Okee Dokee Brothers band to town for a special concert event. This hour-long concert is for the whole family to enjoy.



