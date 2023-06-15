A Center for the Arts and Otter Cove Children’s Museum are bringing The Okee Dokee Brothers band to town for a special concert event. This hour-long concert is for the whole family to enjoy.
The Okee Dokee Brothers are an American bluegrass and American roots childrens music duo. Bandmates and best friends since childhood, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, grew up in Denver. They had a love of the outdoors and were always exploring. Their website says, “Whether it was rafting down their neighborhood creek or discovering hiking trails through the Rocky Mountains, Joe and Justin were born adventurers.” Playing with their bluegrass band across the midwest, they eventually settled in Minneapolis. That is where they started their family music band, The Okee Dokee Brothers.
“Joe and Justin record and perform family music with a goal to inspire children and their parents to step outside and get creative,” the website said. “They believe this can motivate kids to gain a greater respect for the natural world, their communities, and themselves.”
With songs like “The Bullfrog Opera,” “Can You Canoe?,” and “Possums Point of View,” they have the audience on their feet. Dad will be clapping his hands, mom will be tapping her toes and all the kids will be dancing along.
So far, they have released three adventure albums: Can You Canoe?, A Mississippi River Adventure, Through the Woods: An Appalachian Adventure, and Saddle Up: A Western Adventure. They explain their Adventure albums as “a collection of songs that are directly inspired by a particular place or experience.” They continue, “We decided that the best way to write a collection of songs about an adventure is to actually have that adventure in real life!”
The Okee Dokee Brothers have a Grammy win and several nominations as well as five Parents’ Choice Awards.
The concert will be on Jun. 26, outside at the Kirkbride at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on and have a fun family night.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone