The Otter Tail County Historical Society is a vital in preserving the rich history of our region. It was organized during a gathering at Amor Park on July 31, 1927. The county courthouse basement served as the headquarters for many years until Underwood native, John Gronner, started a county-wide fundraiser to build the museum. The museum has grown and updated over the years thanks to many people’s generosity of time and funds.
The staff at the OTCHS work hard to maintain accurate records to share with the community. Take some time to get to know some of the faces and names that keep the OTCHS running and growing.
Chris Schuelke - Executive Director
Chris Schuelke grew up in Cobb, Wis. and graduated from Iowa-Grant High School. He attended University of Wisconsin - Platteville studying political science and history. He went on to earn his masters degree in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Schuelke originally joined the OTCHS as a curator in 1989. He said he likes this area and community because, “Otter Tail County is a microcosm of our larger national narrative. People have sought to live in this area because the unique combination of natural resources supports human activity.”
“I take great pride in seeing how my staff is dedicated to and fulfills our mission to collect, preserve and interpret Otter Tail County’s history,” Schuelke answered when asked what he likes most about his job.
He used to play a lot of basketball, he said, “until my knees told me to stop." In his free time, he enjoys sports and traveling. One interesting thing to know about him is that he can recite just about every line from “The Big Lebowski."
Missy Hermes - Education Coordinator
Missy Hermes grew up in Wheat Ridge, Colo. She attended Colorado State University and got her Master of Arts degree at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Hermes areas of study include French, history, curriculum and instruction.
“I started working here in 1991 and left in 2001 to raise my kids,” Hermes said, “I came back in 2009 and have worked here since then.” She likes her current position because, “I love getting out in the county to share our amazing local history at schools, churches and senior living spaces. I don’t just sit in an office at the museum. As a teacher, I find it very satisfying to work with learners of all ages. And since COVID, I have enjoyed sharing information via Facebook Live about the amazing and little known places where people can find ‘History by the Highway.’”
Hermes likes the region because, “Otter Tail County is so beautiful year round. The lakes, the wildlife, the changing seasons, no traffic, abundant arts opportunities, fun businesses and restaurants - what’s not to like?”
Outside of her work at the OTCHS, she stays busy: “I belong to a number of civic women’s organizations that keep me busy such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, AAUW and the Catholic Daughters. I enjoy reading and scrapbooking. Plus I serve on the Fergus Falls School Board.” Something interesting about her is that she is a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer TEFL teacher (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) for junior and senior high school students and adult learners in Chad, Africa. She added, “I met my husband in Chad (he’s from Elbow Lake) and we named our eldest son Chad.”
Kathy Evavold - Curator of Collections
Kathy Evavold hails from Princeton, Minn. After graduating from high school, she attended Augsburg College (now University) in Minneapolis. She started working at OTCHS in 1992. Evavold would later pursue her master's degree, with the recommendation from Schuelke, at Eastern Illinois University. Her B.A. is in Cultural Anthropology with a concentration in Museum Studies and master’s degree is in Historical Administration.
"My heart can be found in the archives, library and our virtual volunteer program," said Evavold. "I love to do research and help others find out more about Otter Tail County - which is where all these three areas converge. I feel a sense of pride about what OTCHS is able to offer to everyone that comes to the Society to do research. Of course, I would be remiss not to mention our amazing collection of artifacts, as well as, our ability to use them to produce an interesting and educational new temporary exhibit every year."
Evavold enjoys spending time with her family, with various hobbies over the years. Currently, she enjoys interior design, watching International House Hunters, travel, action movies and reading.
Vicky Anderson - Research Assistant
Vicky Anderson grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She then attended Fergus Falls Junior College where she earned her Associate Arts Degree. She was hired as a Research Assistant in April 2002.
Through her work assisting researchers with the resources in the library archives, she likes “meeting interesting people from all walks of life.” She said, “I’m always learning new things. I was always interested in history, especially local history.”
Anderson likes being part of her home town community. “I like our small town and all that it offers and the region that surrounds us.”
Getting out to see the area, she said, “My favorite thing that I like to do is go to Maplewood State Park and other areas of interest where I can enjoy nature.”