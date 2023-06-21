Museum

The Otter Tail County Historical Society has libraries and records to research your family tree.

The Otter Tail County Historical Society is a vital in preserving the rich history of our region. It was organized during a gathering at Amor Park on July 31, 1927. The county courthouse basement served as the headquarters for many years until Underwood native, John Gronner, started a county-wide fundraiser to build the museum. The museum has grown and updated over the years thanks to many people’s generosity of time and funds. 



