Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that The Pitted Olive, a new gourmet olive oil and vinegar business, will be hosting a pop-up preview at The Foundry on Jun. 29 from 4-8 p.m. during downtown’s Late ‘Til 8 event. The community is invited to preview and shop flavorful, unique, high-quality olive oils, vinegars, soaps, and gifts at 101 West Lincoln Avenue (next to Mauk Jewelers).
Owner Mary Walth plans to team up with other local businesses to showcase how the products can be complimentary. As a true foodie, she has always possessed a passion for high-quality ingredients that elevate every dish. Olive oil is undoubtedly one of those ingredients, and happened to be just the right opportunity to start her own business. Walth will source the finest, purest extra-virgin olive oils from around the world, while supporting local as often as possible.
Walth said, “I'm beyond excited to start my new olive oil business in Fergus Falls and the surrounding lakes area! After 24 years, my family and I have called this area home,” she shared, “Working with GFF was such a great experience. They are so supportive, encouraging, and easy to work with. Beth and the staff were able to answer all of my questions to help get my business going quickly and efficiently. They truly care about my long-term success.”
The Foundry, operated by GFF, is a hybrid coworking and entrepreneur center with a dedicated pop-up space. This space offers opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs, home-based micro-businesses, and online brands to have their own downtown storefront for a day (or a weekend) to introduce themselves to a new market, try out new brands, and grow their customer base at affordable rates. Want to grow your business and give it a try? Reserve your day at https://bit.ly/PopupRental.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “Pop-ups are a powerful tool for emerging retail brands, both nationally and locally. It is a staple of our economic sustainability strategy because of its marketability, synergy, and low-cost investment,” she continued, “We’re excited for Mary to showcase her new and unique products to the region.”
In addition to ordering online, Mary plans to offer tasting parties or “pity parties” for those who would like to host their own private party to sample and learn more about her products.
