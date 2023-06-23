Owner

Owner Mary Walth displays some of the products.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that The Pitted Olive, a new gourmet olive oil and vinegar business, will be hosting a pop-up preview at The Foundry on Jun. 29 from 4-8 p.m. during downtown’s Late ‘Til 8 event. The community is invited to preview and shop flavorful, unique, high-quality olive oils, vinegars, soaps, and gifts at 101 West Lincoln Avenue (next to Mauk Jewelers).



