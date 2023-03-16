For the first time in state history, cannabis or recreational marijuana usage may soon be legal.
With mostly partisan support from DFL members in the state legislature, it appears likely that two companion bills may soon be passed and head to the governor's desk for his signature.
With that in mind, Senate District 9 legislators, including Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, Rep. Tom Murphy, R-Underwood, and Sen. Jordan Rasmussen, R-Fergus Falls, are cohosting a town hall meeting on Mar. 19 in Dalton.
The legislators are encouraging local residents to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns on this topic and will be joined by Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons to give some perspective on the law enforcement aspect. OTC public health director, Jody Lien, will address health-related topics regarding cannabis, in addition to her thoughts about making sure it stays out of the hands of those under the age of 21.
According to the National Cannabis Advocacy Organization NORML, “HF 100/SF73 allows adults 21 and older to purchase up to two ounces of cannabis and to home-cultivate up to eight plants (four of which may be mature). In addition to creating a system of licensed, private retail cannabis businesses, municipalities, and counties could own and operate government dispensaries. Those with prior marijuana convictions would have their records automatically expunged. The legislation also allows for on-site consumption lounges and cannabis delivery services. It also contains language banning the sale of unregulated synthetic cannabinoids, consistent with Board of Pharmacy rules put into place last year.”
All of this comes in the midst of a county-wide one-year moratorium on the sale of THC edibles and beverages with an ordinance that took effect on Feb. 1. Fergus Falls and Perham opted out, passing their own local ordinances that address licensing, rules and other regulatory issues and are currently exempt from the moratorium.
While legalized cannabis would make all the ordinances and the moratorium concerning the THC edibles and beverages a moot point, many in the county are concerned about possible legalization and its implications.
The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Mar. 19, and will take place at the Dalton Community Center, 114 East Main Street in Dalton.
