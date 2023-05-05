Colin Becker

Colin Becker.

 Submitted

I am Colin Becker and I am currently a senior at Kennedy Secondary. This semester my internship is at Moore Engineering Inc. My internship is what I thought it was going to be. It brings me joy and most importantly, it challenges me everyday. My supervisors are Josiah Rostad and James Hajicek, and they have a plan for me everyday I come in. I have done a lot of things in the short time I’ve been there, such as editing drafts, reading plan sheets and using online CAD design.



