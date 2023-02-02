Punxsutawney Phil took to Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania for his 137th appearance to make his annual Goundhog's Day prediction — six more weeks of winter!
Celebrated annually on Feb. 2, in United States and Canada, Groundhog's Day originated from a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. Per tradition, it was believed that if a groundhog emerged from its burrow and saw its shadow, specifically on Feb. 2, it would retreat back underground, indicating another six weeks of winter — as was the case this year. If the tables had turned and the groundhog did not see its shadow, the prediction would suggest an early spring.
The most famous Groundhog's Day celebration takes place in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is brought out of his tree stump to make his predictions, garnering the attention of thousands of people.
Records dating back to 1887, with the exception of a 10 year span in which no records were kept, indicate that Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times.
Steeped in tradition and folklore, Groundhog's Day is a holiday that has remained a popular celebration for generations and, at least for 2023, has indicated that winter isn't giving up anytime soon.
