Kali Tougas of Fergus Falls is a life and business coach with a passion for helping others navigate the hurdles encountered in personal and professional pursuits.
Tougas utilizes her knowledge of tools such as the dream method and the concept of human design to help others break free of their molds and create the lives, businesses and careers that are fulfilling and what they truly want.
Through one-on-one along with group coaching she helps others discover what they truly want and need to be successful.
“I went and got my life and business coaching certification beginning in the end of March including a portion of pre-work leading up to traveling out to Utah to complete the certification in person,” Tougas explains. “I did that through the Dream Maker Society.”
“I’m kind of the go-to person with people in terms of advice and help when it comes to friends and family, so the coaching portion of it seemed like a good fit,” Tougas continues.
“In terms of the regulation regarding accreditation for this type of coaching, it’s a bit like the wild west at the moment and there’s no central governing board,” Tougas explains. “Personally, I wanted to have the tools and knowledge to assist with my clients as best as I can.”
The Dream Maker Society was established by Tara Kirby with a vision to help women align their lives and businesses, so their professional pursuits and careers balanced with their personal life goals.
“While I was there gaining my certification, Tara, who’s huge into the concept of human design, introduced me to it and that’s when I decided pursue my own certification in the discipline,” Tougas says.
Human design was developed in 1987 by Alan Krakower and can be described a holistic self-knowledge system; as a synthesis of both ancient and modern sciences, human design seeks to present methods that help individuals encounter positive movement in both self-awareness and self-growth.
“I find there are times in human design where those life and business coach tools come into play and valuable to have,” Tougas says. “There are three energy types where ‘hustling’ to get ahead in modern society is not a part of their world and this behavior will eventually burn them out and cause health problems. Breaking through this conditioning and helping a person better understand their energy type are both ways that help immensely in preventing these problems.”
“That’s where these tools that I learned through my coaching certification come in handy,” Tougas states.
More information on the Dream Makers Society and on human design can be found here: dreammakersociety.com, kalitougasservices.com.