Maxine Adams created the Fergus Falls Trivia Quiz hosted online through the Daily Journal website. This trivia quiz is now closed and the results are in.
A total of 146 people submitted their answers, with about half scoring in the highest “Expert” category and just below half scoring in the “Smart” category. Very few scored in the “Not So Hot” category. Winners were randomly selected for a $100 prize and contacted directly.
Learning a lot about Fergus Falls during the creation process of the trivia quiz, Adams shared that she often wonders what the community looked like 100 years ago.
“I hope the quiz helped others learn about previous Fergus Falls people and places. Knowing the backstory always helps you appreciate your surroundings,” she said.
The Fergus Falls Trivia Quiz was created by Adams thanks to a story mapping grant sponsored by Rethos, Otter Tail County Historical Society and Springboard for the Arts. It was presented online thanks to sponsorship by Olsen Funeral Home. This project was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
“I was very happy with the results and I feel I met the goal of the project to help inspire the community to connect with historic people and places in Fergus Falls,” expressed Adams.
