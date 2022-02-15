The regularly scheduled school board meeting on Feb. 14, started out with a few light hearted jokes about how the members got to spend a nice Valentine’s Day evening together — despite the, perhaps, unromantic nature of the event.
The meeting began with the reading of a proclamation from Superintendent Jeff Drake proclaiming Feb. 21-25 as School Board Recognition Week.
Another celebration was officially added to the school calendar: School Bus Driver Recognition Week, which will also take place Feb. 21-25. A proclamation by Gov. Tim Walz was read at the meeting, acknowledging the “invaluable contributions school bus drivers make to public education and student safety,” Staff, parents and kids alike know the importance of school bus drivers, and the week is dedicated to showing them the thanks and appreciation they deserve.
In other news, project based learning is quickly becoming a common part of the student experience at Fergus Falls Public Schools, teaching students valuable life skills through hands-on, real world experiences.
One interesting topic of discussion at the meeting was the fate of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation in high school athletics. Currently the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is tackling the tough topic.
With the rise of social media, where fans equal followers and followers equal paying fans — using one’s likeness, as an athlete, to make a profit is becoming a more complicated subject to address. Similar discussions about NIL are trickling down from the college level — where athletes were just recently allowed to to profit off NIL — into the high school arena. The MSHSL will be discussing it, as will many other states, in order to clarify the rules. Many states will grapple with this topic right now, each determining to varying degrees how student athletes can make money from their NIL.
Board member Matthew Lemke, though he stressed that he does not know, imagines that the state of Minnesota will follow a standard similar to the one set for college athletes by the NCAA. Upcoming discussions at the state level will determine this.
It will be interesting to follow the progression of the rules and see how and if big money will influence high school sports for the better or worse.
Ending on a very positive note, COVID-19 numbers are going down across the district, which is something to be celebrated. “I’m hoping we are firmly on the downhill path,” said Drake.
