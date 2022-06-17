Water literally comprises the majority of who we are as humans. As Minnesotans, water not only makes up the lion’s share of who we are physiologically, but also represents an integral component of who we are as a state — so much so that we display it proudly on t-shirts, ballcaps and license plates: “The Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
While the lakes get most of the coverage, there are over 6,500 rivers and streams in Minnesota, accounting for a staggering 70,000 miles of additional waterways.
Minnesota is blessed with water and a unique interactive art project titled “The River Is…” has been undertaken by 12 area artists in an effort illustrate just how fundamental it is to who we are individually and as a community surrounded by such a valuable resource.
Kim Embretson played a critical role in writing the grant and orchestrating the artistic vision for the initiative and describes the origins of the artistic work: “As the city of Fergus Falls has been developing more places to view the river, one of the ideas that emerged from meetings surrounding the project was seeing if we could get different artists to interpret the river visually.”
Embretson explains that quite often, artists are transformational and creative leaders within our communities. “We thought that this could spark ideas and encourage different perspectives regarding our local rivers.”
The work was made possible through a grant awarded through the Lake Region Arts Council, a component of the Art and Cultural Heritage Fund. The grant allowed for the hiring of 12 local artists to each produce a piece for the project and the artwork that was ultimately produced spanned the gamut of methods and mediums.
“The artists range from glassblowers like John Olesen to those skilled in tattooing and graphic design skills – a Native American blanket was also created to represent the importance of rivers as a spiritual source,” Embretson says.
“After the initial showing at the city council meeting, the art will be shown throughout 12 different businesses in Fergus Falls and people viewing the work will be able to submit comments on what a river means to them,” Embretson explains.
Once rotated through the various businesses in Fergus Falls, the pieces will be taken to other river cities throughout the state for display — Breckenridge in October and Moorhead in November.
Prospective artists were required to submit two examples of their art along with a resume, an artist bio and an artist statement.
Jenny Field of Maine, Minn., is one of the local artists that was chosen to create a painting for “The River Is…” project.
“Initially, the proposal was that five regional artists were chosen and then these artists were presented the opportunity to recommend an additional seven artists from the area,” Field explains.
Field had done previous work with the John Olesen of Vining, so he was a natural choice for her recommendation; they had previously worked together on projects involving a unique blending of paintings and blown glass, resulting in bold amalgamations of the two mediums: “For our collaboration, we did his work influenced by my work, and then the other way around.”
Field also nominated Nancy XiáoRong Valentine: “She’s an amazing artist,” Field explains. “She sources her water from local rivers and lakes, so her piece is a watercolor created with water from the actual river she’s painting.”
All the pieces are completed and will be exhibited at the Fergus Falls City Council Chambers on June 21 at 5 p.m.
More information on the Lake Region Arts Council is available online: lrac4.org/.
A complete list of events hosted by the city of Fergus Falls can be found here: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/our-city/city-calendar.