The Salvation Army is running low on toy donations in Ottertail County, and is asking the public to help make Christmas brighter for thousands of kids.
The Salvation Army needs enough toys to serve about 300 children this Christmas season, but current inventory levels can accommodate only 155 children. This shortfall must be filled before our Twin Cities toy distributions begin on Thursday, Dec. 15. We have children registered from Perham, Pelican Rapids, Erhard, Battle Lake, Otter Tail, Fergus Falls, and across the county.
“We are kindly asking our supporters to stop at one of our several toy donation centers with a gift for a child who may otherwise receive nothing this Christmas,” said Captain Elysia Nordan, Corps Officer of The Ottertail County Salvation Army.
Listed below are the age categories for which The Salvation Army is most in need of toys:
Baby-Toddler: 15
Elementary Age: 60
Upper Elementary: 85
Middle School: 70
High School: 80
Current inventory levels are adequate for Older Elementary and High School aged children. “We want to make sure that children are able to get age appropriate gifts. Our teenagers are normally the most difficult to shop for. When the parents come to Toy Shop and pick out the gifts for their children we want them to be able to pick a gift they can be proud to give their children,” said Captain Elysia Nordan.
Parents who receive toys can choose two toys for reach child. Therefore, more toys are needed than the number of anticipated recipients.
You can help the Ottertail County Salvation Army provide toys for children in need by giving in any of the following ways:
Donate online. The Salvation Army will use your gift to buy toys.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at The Salvation Army’s office, 622 E. Vernon Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Buy toys online and have them shipped to The Salvation Army, 622 E. Vernon Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Drop off new, unwrapped toys during weekday business hours at the following Twin Cities Salvation Army locations:
Fergus Falls Corps and Community Center, 622 E Vernon Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following businesses:
Wal-Mart in Fergus Falls, 3300 MN-210 Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Otter Cove in Fergus Falls, 105 W. Lincoln Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Dunham in Fergus Falls 2001 W Lincoln Ave. Suite 3 Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Fleet Farm in Fergus Falls, 2002 W Lincoln Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, 712 S Cascade St. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Clinic Entrance
Hospital Entrance
FM Bank in Fergus Falls, 128 E Washington Ave. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Thousands of hardworking families are battling poverty in Minnesota and North Dakota. You can help them win by donating $25 a month or becoming a bell ringer. Join The Salvation Army this Christmas season and #FightForGood.