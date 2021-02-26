What do good companies do in an ever-changing world — adapt. That is what StoneL in Fergus Falls has done for over 30 years. And with last year’s change of parent company, the business continues to find success.
“StoneL was founded in 1989 by Wally Stommes and Gerry Nelson. Their mission was to design and manufacture valve position monitors, limit switches, pneumatic valves, and accessories for the process industry. Metso Corporation acquired StoneL in 2000 but retained the StoneL brand name for its products. In July of 2020 StoneL became part of Neles Corporation in a partial demerger of Metso Corporation. Our customers are household names in oil and gas, food and beverage, pulp and paper, as well as pharmaceuticals. StoneL products contribute to the production of the gas we use in our cars, the food we eat, the letters we read, and the medicines we use to stay healthy,” Nick Kunz, site manager, summarized. “Since the change in ownership in 2000, StoneL’s revenue has grown by over four times. To accommodate StoneL’s growth, we built a new facility adjacent to the previous one in 2008. The new building provided three times the amount of square feet as our previous one.”
StoneL employs 50-55 employees, both full and part time.
Despite becoming part of the independent stock exchange company, Neles Corporation, StoneL retained its brand name and their products will still carry the StoneL logo. Some products will carry the new Neles logo as the legal company name is now Neles USA Inc.
In April 2019, the last half of the co-founders, Wally Stommes welcomed his retirement. “Wally drove StoneL’s success over the 30 years he managed the company making it a premium brand in valve communication and control,” explained Kunz.
With the transition to the recently established Neles Corporation, StoneL will have a greater emphasis on expanding their presence in North America and worldwide, as there are available opportunities for success. Presently, they are continuing to add to and develop their product portfolio as a means to increase product value. For example, StoneL has been deploying bluetooth technology, allowing customers to use an app to conduct diagnostics and commissioning their products, saving them the time and expense on other commissioning tools.
Being located in rural Minnesota has helped StoneL maintain lower operating costs, allowing the business to remain in Fergus Falls while shipping to a geographically diverse customer base. “This provides us some insulation from one particular industry being down while another one may be up,” explained Kunz. “However, rising taxes, energy costs, and government regulations can have a detrimental effect on our ability to achieve the profitability goals set by our company.”
Through their high-quality and continually evolving product offerings, StoneL, or Neles Corporation, is a local business that is making a global impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.