Buy your ticket, grab your popcorn and soda, and raise the curtain, as Fergus Falls’ Westridge Cinema 5 movie theater (2001 W. Lincoln Ave.) will reopen its doors, Friday, Aug. 28.
It has been a long road to get to this point. Theater manager Melaney Weinkauf confirmed that there were earlier dates that the theater planned to open, but due to film companies rescheduling or moving films to video on demand services due to the pandemic, it was hard to nail down a good date to reopen.
“We had a couple of dates lined up, but unfortunately they got changed because the film companies had pulled their movies or moved their opening dates, Weinkauf said. “We were watching movies like ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulan’ to see what they were going to do. We saw other companies open and were playing older movies, but it was just not going over that well.”
For the theater, the pandemic was not only hurt financially but they lost several employees. Weinkauf said that it was expected as the theater was closed for five months and former employees found different work. The theater hired new staff and is getting prepared for their first customers since March.
With a new staff, the theater has implemented new protocols to keep those attending the cinema safe. “We have a lot of detailed lists. We will be checking where people are sitting to make sure that those spots are extremely clean. There is a lot more cleaning involved.
Weinkauf said the biggest things moviegoers need to know are that there have been changes to some of the services since the pandemic. “We can’t offer refills on large pop and popcorn.” Other changes include theaters being seated at 35% capacity, no large groups and movie times will be more spread out to accommodate the new cleaning regime.
Movie theater hours will be Friday and Tuesday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, 2-10 p.m., Sunday, 2-8 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. “It is a little more limited, just to start out with and get a feel for what the community wants.”
Weinkauf mentioned that the lineup for movies will feature two new movies, “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged,” while the other three theaters will be finalized Monday. Weinkauf suggested that the movies may be things that came out in theaters immediately before the pandemic or some older movies. The manager also mentioned that they are trying to make sure that they field a family-friendly movie as well.
But while the theater will see its doors open, Weinkauf knows that their success will be based around the community’s support.
“It’s been a scary five months to say the least. It is going to be a struggle for all movie theaters, but I hope that the community supports us and we can get back on track. We had plans to add on to the Fergus Falls location and do a remodel. Hopefully, that is only temporarily on hold.”
