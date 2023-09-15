So many of us have lost someone we know to suicide. We often wonder if there is something we could have said or done that would have prevented their death.
During National Suicide Prevention Week Sept. 10 – Sept. 16, it is a good time to learn the warning signs and symptoms of someone who is contemplating suicide.
Underlying causes of suicide can include mental illness, substance misuse, painful losses, exposure to violence and social isolation.
Often individuals will not outwardly talk about making plans for suicide, but others will. Most often individuals are at greater risk following a painful event or loss or change in the person’s life.
Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
Talking about being a burden to others.
Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
Sleeping too little or too much.
Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
Displaying extreme mood swings
Expressing hopelessness about the future.
Displaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distress.
Showing worrisome changes in behavior, particularly in combination with the warning signs above, including significant:
Withdrawal from or changing social connections/situations.
Changes in sleep (increased or decreased).
Anger or hostility that seems out of character or out of context.
Recent increased agitation or irritability
While this is not comprehensive, healthcare professionals say even small subtle changes can indicate a problem.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free, confidential 24/7 phone line that connects individuals in crisis with trained counselors across the United States of America.
988 also offers specialized lines for both Veterans and the LGBTQIA+ population.
Locally, the Mobile Crisis Mental Health Services is a very good local resource that can facilitate a multitude of services that may be available to individuals that may be suicidal. Trained facilitators will meet people wherever they are. They can be reached at 800-223-4512.
A new statewide service is available called the Crisis Text Line that is available 24/7. Individuals or family or friends can Text “MN” or “HOME” to 741741.
